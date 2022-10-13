King Charles shares glimpse of new family photos at Buckingham Palace including portrait of Harry and Meghan

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Royal fans have spotted a number of new, heartwarming family photos on display at Buckingham Palace including a portrait from Harry and Meghan’s wedding.

During an audience with Prime Minister Liz Truss, King Charles shared a glimpse of the family snaps on display in Buckingham Palace’s drawing room.

The photos included photos from Harry and Meghan’s wedding, plus a poignant nod to his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Kate Middleton showed off her 'naughty' sense of humour in cheeky banter with Prince William (opens in new tab) .

As King Charles III held an audience with PM Liz Truss at Buckingham Palace, eagle-eyed fans spotted a number of heartwarming family photos on display around the room.

The monarch, whose coronation date (opens in new tab) has now been revealed, could be seen welcoming Truss to the Palace, as she curtsied before shaking his hand. However, their surroundings were what really caught the attention of royal fans, as several framed photographs were proudly displayed around the room.

NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8COctober 12, 2022 See more

One of the photos in question featured a special nod to Charles’ late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. The portrait shows Her Majesty the Queen standing with her three heirs in the line of succession (opens in new tab); Charles - who was then known as the Prince of Wales, Prince William and her great-grandson, Prince George.

A post shared by Ranald Mackechnie (@ranaldmacphotographer) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Fans also believe that they’ve spotted a tribute to King Charles’ son, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle taken during their wedding (opens in new tab).

The picture was taken after their ceremony at St Georges's chapel and features both Harry and Meghan, standing front and centre, surrounded by Charles and Camilla the Queen Consort, the Prince and Princess of Wales, Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland and the page boys and bridesmaids - including Princess Charlotte and Prince George.

A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

A third photograph appears to show King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla posing with their dogs.

This nod to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex comes after uncertainty over King Charles’ coronation - as experts predict that Harry and Meghan could face a ‘royal snub’ (opens in new tab) and be excluded from joining the family on Buckingham Palace’s balcony.

A source told the Mail on Sunday that the monarch plans to have a ‘slimmed down’ coronation, where only select members of the Firm will appear on the balcony.