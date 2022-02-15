We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are set to not join Prince Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after his coronation, according to royal experts.

According to royal insiders, Prince Charles will likely be joined by only his wife, Camilla, who is set to become Queen Consort when Charles is King, plus Prince William, Kate Middleton and their children, as part of Charles’ “slimmed down” monarchy.

In comparison to the current Queen’s coronation in 1953, a “slimmed down” version of royal family is predicted to appear for the iconic balcony moment when Prince Charles takes the throne, with the future King’s youngest son expected to be excluded from the moment.

According to the Mail on Sunday, only Camilla, Prince William, Kate Middleton, Prince George, Princess Charlotte an Prince Louis are set to join Charles on the balcony of Buckingham Palace when Charles’ time to become King arrives.

Following confirmation that Camilla will become Queen Consort when Prince Charles, who is first in the royal line of succession, ascends to the throne, more details regarding the heir’s preparations for taking the throne have been reported.

The decision is thought to be based on financial considerations, as a source told the Mail On Sunday that Charles wants his coronation to be “far cheaper” than the Queen’s, which cost £1.57 million in 1953, or £46 million today.

The future monarch is said to be “terrified” of becoming King since it will mean the death of his mother, the Queen. Despite their deep bond, it is the “top job” which he has spent his entire life preparing for.

“It will be a slimmed-down Monarchy on display throughout. I wouldn’t be surprised to see just Charles and Camilla, Kate and William and their children on the Buckingham Palace balcony afterwards,” the source claimed.

Charles has been rumoured to want to scale back The Firm when he takes over, giving some of the more distant family members less of a role and making a solid royal team out of future King, Prince William, and his family.

With Harry and Meghan having stepped down from their royal roles in 2020 and moving to their new home in LA, it’s thought that Charles won’t include the pair at the forefront of big events with his new tight-knit monarchy when the time comes.

According to reports, Prince Charles and Camilla will be crowned side by side in a condensed coronation ceremony. It comes after the Queen expressed her “sincere wish” for Camilla to be known as Queen Consort when her son fills her shoes as monarch.

As part of Operation Golden Orb, plans are being explored for Charles and Camilla’s coronation, which is expected to take place within a year after his accession.

The modest ceremony is expected to be “shorter, sooner, smaller, less expensive, and more representative of different community groups and faiths”.

Some components of the coronation will be changed to “reflect modern-day Britain,” according to the source, but it will remain an Anglican service with the vows remaining unchanged.

This month, the Queen, who will turn 96 in April, became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service.

Following the death of her father, King George VI, on June 2, 1953, she was crowned in Westminster Abbey. Around 27 million people tuned in to see the ceremony on TV, while 11 million tuned in to listen to it on the radio.