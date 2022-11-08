Kate Middleton's emotional corgi tribute to Queen on Christmas carol concert invitations

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Kate Middleton included an adorable corgi-themed detail in her Christmas carol concert invites, as a sweet nod to the late Queen Elizabeth II.

Ahead of Kate Middleton's Christmas carol concert, the special invitations for the event have been unveiled, designed by London-based illustrator Aurelie Baudry Palmer.

The illustration depicts Westminster at Christmas time, with two little tributes to the Queen that the Princess of Wales requested.

In preparation for her second Christmas carol concert, the Princess of Wales had a last-minute corgi detail added to the invites, as a touching tribute to Queen Elizabeth II.

Following last year’s service, which saw the future Queen Consort debut her piano talents (opens in new tab) and share a loving exchange (opens in new tab), reminiscent of her wedding day to Prince William, the designs for this year’s invites have been unveiled, featuring a very key detail, that was added at the eleventh hour!

Speaking to the illustrator who designed the lovely cards, Aurelie Baudry Palmer, Hello (opens in new tab) reports that Kate requested an adorable amendment to the drawing, to include the Queen’s favourite dog breed, corgis.

The illustration itself depicts Westminster Abbey covered in snow and festive decorations, with members of the public heading to the service, with two little corgis in toe! The Queen herself owned a number of Corgis (opens in new tab), two of whom were present at her state funeral. Fans also recently received an update from Sarah Ferguson (opens in new tab), who shared how the pups were settling into their new home.

A post shared by Aurelie Baudry Palmer - Home-Drawn (@homedrawn21) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Speaking on her commission, Aurelie said, “It was such an honour to be approached by Kensington Palace to illustrate the announcement for the Princess of Wales' carol service at Westminster Abbey. It was definitely a 'pinch-me' moment when they got in touch!”

Adding, "This commission was a fairly quick turnaround, and I also wanted to leave plenty of time for feedback - like the addition of corgis!"

Aurelie also shared the commission on Instagram (@homedrawn21) and wrote, “It’s such an incredible honour to be part of this event in such a way and am deeply grateful for this wonderful opportunity. I’m beaming with joy seeing the final video and very thankful to all the team who’ve helped bring this together."

A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Kate also shared a clip of Aurelie at work, showing all the stages of the design process and revealing that the concert is scheduled for December 15th and will air on ITV on Christmas Eve!