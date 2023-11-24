King Charles is spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren after Prince William made this candid confession
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to see a lot of their grandfather
King Charles is said to be spending ‘much more time’ with his grandchildren Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis since his son Prince William opened up about his wish for him to be more present.
Balancing work and family life can feel like an uphill battle, with one or the other often being prioritised due to the high average cost of childcare and general cost of raising a child. And even for those who seem to have it all like the Royal Family, walking the delicate line is still difficult.
This fact became apparent to the public when, in 2018, Prince William spoke candidly about his father's busy work schedule and how it keeps him from spending time with his grandkids. While the Prince's comment came off as quite matter-of-fact and didn't appear to be a dig at his father, the monarch has since reportedly made sure to rectify his mistake and has been trying to spend 'more time' with William's three children, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five.
In the 2018 documentary Prince Charles at 70, when William was asked about if King Charles has 'time to be a grandfather,' the now Prince of Wales replied, "It's something I'm working more heavily on, put it that way. I think he does have time for it, but I would like him to have more time with the children."
He added that one of the main reasons he wishes his dad could spend more time with his children, who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession, is due to his age and the fact that he knows that, one day, the youngsters won't be able to see him anymore.
He said, "Now he's reached his 70th year it's a perfect time to consolidate a little bit because, as most families would do, you are worried about having them around and making sure their health's OK – and he's the fittest man I know but, equally, I want him to be fit until he's 95.
"So having more time with him at home would be lovely, and being able to play around with the grandchildren. Because when he's there, he's brilliant. But we need him there as much as possible."
In response to his son's candid admission, King Charles has since been making sure to carve out time for his grandkids amid all the engagements that come with his role as head of The Firm.
An inside source told GB News, "Charles wants to spend more time with his grandchildren. There's so much love there. Before, they were miles away from the Waleses but geographically they are now much closer so he can spend more time with them, and he's very glad [of it]."
And it's not just William's three young children who are benefiting from a close relationship with their grandfather. It was recently reported that the King has been in contact with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, with Meghan sending him ‘text updates’ about the kids.
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Princess Beatrice faces struggle over blended family Christmas and any separated parents will understand the dilemma
The Princess is trying to keep everyone happy this Christmas, but it's harder than it seems...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
How to recycle LEGO: can you stick it in the recycling bin and what else can you do with old bricks?
Knowing how to recycle LEGO is essential for families looking to declutter their toy stash and free up some space
By Sarah Handley Published
-
Prince George, Charlotte and Louis won’t be the only royal children at Sandringham this Christmas as King Charles breaks long-standing royal tradition to include step-grand-children in celebrations
The monarch is setting an example for all blended families across the UK
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Unearthed Princess Diana chat reveals Prince William's 'extraordinary' traits - and we totally spot them in his own kids too
Princess Diana said Prince William had these remarkable traits as a toddler
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Why did Diana call William wombat? The truth behind the adorable childhood nickname
Everything we know about why Princess Diana called her eldest son a wombat when he was younger
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Kate Middleton uses this 'no pushover' tactic when Prince George, Charlotte and Louis 'act up' but it's not as strict as you'd expect
The Princess of Wales strikes a fine balance when it comes to disciplining her children
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Top 10 tips for building relationships with ‘estranged’ grandparents in light of Meghan Markle’s ‘text updates to King Charles’ about Prince Archie and Lilibet
'It's not our decision as parents to completely cut them off'
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Queen Consort Camilla ‘is not a step-grandmother’ to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis and has never tried to replace Princess Diana in the role claims royal author
Prince William has reportedly made the fact very clear...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-