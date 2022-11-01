Meghan Markle 'bows down' to single mums as she gives rare insight into Archie and Lilibet’s hectic morning routine

(Image credit: Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
last updated

Meghan Markle has shown her respect to single mums as she gave a rare insight into Archie and Lilibet's hectic morning routine.

Meghan Markle has given a rare insight into her 'whirlwind' morning routine with her two children Archie and Lilibet and has praised single mums in the process.

The Duchess of Sussex has released the latest episode of her Spotify podcast (opens in new tab), lifting the lid on what mornings are like for her and Prince Harry in their Montecito mansion (opens in new tab) as they get their children ready in the mornings.

Speaking to guest Pamela Adlon, in her Good Wife/Bad Wife, Good Mom/Bad Mom episode, Meghan explained the chaos she faces each day, saying, "So the morning rush I'm sure it'll only get more chaotic as they get older," Meghan said. "But for me, it's, you know, both monitors on for the kids to hear them, always up with Lili, get her downstairs, then a half hour later Archie's up."

She continued, "I start doing his lunch box right before he's up while I have her, getting her a little nibble, my husband's help me get him downstairs."

Meghan added, "I make breakfast for all three of them. It's very important to me. I love doing it. For me it just feels like the greatest way to start the morning."

But Meghan's work doesn't stop there, after her kids have eaten breakfast she has to feed the family's three dogs - who Prince Harry has hailed his 'emotional support dogs' (opens in new tab).

"And then it's like feed all three of the dogs - because we just got another dog - and then it's get Archie out the door for school and, you know, but it does, it feels like a whirlwind," Meghan said.

But Harry helps out too.

Meghan stressed, "Oh my husband? He's great. I mean, to do this as a single mom, I like bow down to you."

The Duchess went on, "Why is it still so judgmental and hard out there? And why - there's an expectation for it to look so easy for some? - just so put together...can we just all be real?" And added "It is so hard being a mum."

