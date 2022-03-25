We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle is expected to discuss her daughter Lilibet in a new Spotify podcast that explores typecasting of women.

Meghan Markle has teased her return to podcasting with the trailer of a new series called Archetypes.

The Duchess of Sussex speaks to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

This royal news comes after its revealed the Queen ‘took Meghan Markle aside’ over row about eggs at Windsor Castle.

Meghan Markle is set to discuss raising her daughter Lilibet in a new Spotify podcast series that explores the typecast of women.

The Duchess of Sussex is set to launch a new podcast this summer about female stereotypes and for it, Meghan has released a teaser clip in which she vows to investigate “labels that try to hold women back”.

Meghan will host the podcast, called Archetypes, and for her material she will speak to historians, experts and women who have experienced being typecast.

Video of the Week

Video of the Week:

Fans have already started speculating about who she could possibly interview for the series, with names like Serena Williams, Michelle Obama, Stacey Abrahams, Taylor Swift, Amal Clooney and Priyanka Chopra Jonas among those being rumoured.

But one person likely to be talked about is Meghan’s daughter Lilibet Diana, aged nine months.

In a trailer of the Archewell Audio project, Meghan said, “This is how we talk about women: the words that raise our girls, and how the media reflects women back to us… but where do these stereotypes come from?

“And how do they keep showing up and defining our lives?”

The Duchess, previewing the type of guests who will feature, she added, “This is Archetypes – the podcast where we dissect, explore, and subvert the labels that try to hold women back.

“I’ll have conversations with women who know all too well how these typecasts shape our narratives.

“And I’ll talk to historians to understand how we even got here in the first place.”

You can listen to the teaser below…

The podcast comes more than 12 months after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle signed a Spotify deal. yet were criticised for its cost and lack of frequent content. The couple only released one show so far, and it featured their son Archie and his adorable voice.

Spotify and Archewell Audio has described Meghan’s conversations with typecast women as “uncensored” and said the duchess would delve into the origins of stereotypes.

Former Suits actress Meghan is also an executive producer on the series, along with Ben Browning, Archewell’s head of content, and Rebecca Sananes, Archewell’s head of audio.

The podcast will be produced by Archewell Audio in partnership with Gimlet Media for Spotify.