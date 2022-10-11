Prince Harry says 'we basically have five children' as he reveals ‘emotional support dogs’ help keep him calm

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry has opened up about his expanding family as he declares 'we basically have five children' by revealing ‘emotional support dogs’ help keep him calm.

The Duke of Sussex was speaking to the winners of the 2022 Well Child Awards and their families on Zoom.

Prince Harry has opened up on the help he gets from his 'emotional support dogs' as he declares 'we basically have five children.'

The Duke of Sussex has given fans an insight into the chaos he faces at home as his pets chase squirrels and cause "all sorts of problems" but he has admitted his dogs also help him, as he details the support he gets in a new charity video call.

As he shares a glimpse of his life, living in LA (opens in new tab) with wife Meghan Markle and their two children, son Archie (opens in new tab)and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), the Duke admits, "We all need a dog that keeps us calm,” he said. “I’ve got three in this house now. We basically have five children.

“I’ve got a black Labrador called Pula, a rescue beagle called Guy and we got another rescue beagle called Mia and, between the three of them, they charge around chasing the squirrels and causing all sorts of problems to us every single day. But they are also emotional support dogs, 100 per cent — when they’re behaving.”

The special video call was set up after Prince Harry was forced to pull out of attending the awards in person following the death of his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. (opens in new tab)

And it was during his chat with 13-year-old Isabelle Delaney from Solihull, who was joined on the video call with her assistance dog to be - a labradoodle Hope - that prompted Harry to talk about his own pets. Isabelle has a range of serious health conditions and won an award for inspirational young person aged 12-14.

Prince Harry also made a cute comment about Archie's 'squeaky voice' (opens in new tab) as he spoke to another inspirational youngster, Henry Waines, 4, from Bridlington who was born with serious health problems affecting his ability to breathe, eat and speak.