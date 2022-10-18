Meghan Markle candidly reveals why she quit Deal or No Deal after feeling 'forced to be all about looks'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has opened up on why she left her job on Deal Or No Deal during a candid chat with Paris Hilton on her Archetypes podcast.

Meghan Markle sat down with noughties icon and influencer, Paris Hilton for the latest episode of Archetypes (opens in new tab), where she opened up about quitting Deal Or No Deal after feeling 'objectified'.

Before marrying Prince Harry and stepping down as senior royal (opens in new tab), Meghan enjoyed a successful acting career, starring on the likes of Suits and featuring as a ‘briefcase girl’ on the gameshow Deal Or No Deal, before she quit in 2006.

Now Meghan has detailed the reason behind her exit, in a powerful conversation with Paris about ‘the bimbo’ archetype on the latest instalment of her podcast series - which has also seen Meghan open up about her ‘worst point (opens in new tab)' and her humbling childhood experiences (opens in new tab).

Reflecting on her time on Deal or No Deal, Meghan said she was ‘thankful’ for the job, but not, she added, “for how it made me feel, which was not smart.

"And by the way, I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me. But that wasn't the focus of why we were there. And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage."

The mother of two then recalled how there was a ‘very cookie cutter idea’ of how the briefcase girls should look and revealed how she was given weekly pray tan vouchers and was once told to ‘suck it in’ by one of the show runners.

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Meghan added, "I didn't like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that's how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.

"And there were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the US Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here, I was being valued for something quite the opposite."