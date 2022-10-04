Meghan Markle’s podcast resumes as she details ‘humbling’ teenage experiences

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle's podcast, Archetypes, has returned following a four week hiatus as she recalled the ‘humbling experience’ she faced as a teen.

Meghan Markle’s hit Archetypes podcast has returned for its fourth installment after a short hiatus and sees the mother-of-two get candid about her adolescence.

In the latest episode, the Duchess of Sussex was joined by Margaret Cho, Nancy Wang Yuen and Lisa Ling to discuss how society stereotypes Asian women.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after this sweet sign showed Prince William and Kate Middleton are just as devoted to parenting as they are to their royal roles (opens in new tab) .

Meghan Markle has detailed a "humbling experience" she once faced as a teen in the latest installment of her podcast, ‘Archetypes.’ Meghan’s Spotify podcast, (opens in new tab) which launched in August, has already featured guests including Serena Williams (opens in new tab), Mariah Carey and Mindy Kaling and is released weekly on Tuesday.

However, four weeks ago the episodes were paused out of respect for Queen Elizabeth II, who passed away on September 8th at Balmoral.

Meghan and Prince Harry joined the rest of the Royal Family in mourning Britain's longest-reigning monarch and attended her State Funeral and Committal Service on 19th September. The royal mourning period continued until seven days later and the royals marked it's end with a poignant portrait of the late monarch (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: Getty Images / Phil Noble - WPA Pool)

Now, after its four-week hiatus, Archetypes has returned, with Meghan sitting down to discuss the stereotypes Asian women face. Her guests on this new episode were comedian Margaret Cho, sociology Wang Yuen and journalist Lisa Ling.

The group discussed the ways in which Asian women are defined in the media, with Meghan giving an insight into her own experience with other cultures in her youth.

She recalled how growing up in LA, she ‘loved’ getting to know other cultures and detailed a ‘humbling experience’ of visiting Korean spas with her mother Doria as a teenager.

She said going to these spas, where you need to de-clothe was, “a very humbling experience for a girl going through puberty because you enter a room with women from ages nine to maybe 90, all walking around naked and waiting to get a body scrub on one of these tables that are all lined up in a row. All I wanted was a bathing suit- you’re not allowed, by the way!"

A post shared by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex (@archewell_sussex_) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

“Once I was over that adolescent embarrassment, my mom and I, we would go upstairs we would sit in a room and we would have a steaming bowl of the most delicious noodles," Meghan continued.

She later reflected upon how she "hadn't known" at that time about all the "stigmas and Archetypes" faced by many women of Asian descent.

“That was a part of the Asian-American culture that I knew. I hadn’t known all the stigmas and Archetypes that so many women of Asian descent have specifically faced until many many years later," the Duchess of Sussex declared.

The next episode of Archetypes will land on Tuesday, 11th October.