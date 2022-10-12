Meghan Markle details how Prince Harry helped her through her 'worst point'

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle has spoken candidly about how Prince Harry supported her through her 'worst point' in the latest, powerful instalment of her podcast, Archetypes.

Discussing the stereotypes still surrounding mental health and how the words 'crazy' and 'hysterical' are used to describe people, especially women, Meghan spoke about her lowest moments.

The Duchess of Sussex powerfully opened up about her 'worst point' and encouraged listeners 'not be afraid' of seeking help.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton become Radio 1 stars for this big reason (opens in new tab) .

Following a discussion on stereotypes Asian women face in the fourth episode of Archetypes - during which Meghan detailed a 'humbling teenage experience (opens in new tab),' - the Duchess sat down with actress Constance Wu, comedian and writer Jenny Slate and activist and Bollywood star Deepika Padukone.

A post shared by Spotify Podcasts (@spotifypodcasts) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

In the episode titled, 'The Decoding of Crazy', the group chatted about the stigmas still surrounding mental health. In particular, they discussed how damaging labels like 'crazy' and 'hysterical' can be, as they can cause people to 'stay quiet' and 'internalise' their feelings.

In the conversation, Meghan said, "Calling someone crazy or hysterical completely dismisses their experience and minimises what they're feeling...I feel pretty strongly about this word, this label crazy the way that it's thrown around so casually and the damage it's rotten society and women, frankly everywhere."

Meghan, who has previously opened up about her own mental health struggles during her Oprah Winfrey interview, then went on to reveal how her husband, Harry supported through her 'worst' moments and encouraged her to speak to a professional.

She said, "I mean, I think at my worst point, being finally connected to someone that, you know, my husband had found a referral for me to call. And I called this woman.

"She didn't know I was even calling her. And she was checking out at the grocery store. I could hear the little beep, beep, and I was like, "Hi," and I'm introducing myself and that you can literally you're going, wait, sorry. I'm just. Who is this? Um, and saying I need help. And she could hear the dire state that I was in."

(Image credit: Getty Images: Karwai Tang/WireImage)

She then added, "But I think it's for all of us to be really honest about what it is that you need and to not be afraid to make peace with that, to ask for it."

Harry himself, has also been very candid about his mental health journey. When speaking to Oprah in Apple TV's The Me You Can't See, he opened up about his 'unresolved trauma (opens in new tab)' and how his body 'doesn't forget' the grief (opens in new tab) of losing his mother.