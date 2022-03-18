We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan is set to host a brand new podcast series this summer despite the Sussexes facing backlash over their lack of Spotify content.

Meghan has a new and exciting podcast series in the works for Spotify, despite her and Harry facing backlash over their own Archewell podcast series.

After stepping back as senior royals and moving to LA, the couple signed a multi-million dollar deal with Spotify. This partnership included a podcast through their ‘Archewell Audio’ company, but since 2020 the pair have only recorded two episodes.

The episodes featured very special guests like Elton John and Naomi Osaka. However, experts warned that the lack of content could spell trouble and ‘financial worry’ if the lucrative deals don’t pay off.

Now, Meghan is returning to the platform for a brand new series that will launch this summer, a spokesperson confirmed to People.

They teased that more details about the new podcast would be shared very soon and also addressed the controversy surrounding ‘misinformation’ on the platform.

In 2021, many musicians and content creators began to boycott Spotify after claiming that Joe Rogan’s podcast was spreading misinformation around Covid-19.

The Sussex’s released a statement in response saying, “We have continued to express our concerns to Spotify to ensure changes to its platform are made to help address this public health crisis.

“We look to Spotify to meet this moment and are committed to continuing our work together as it does.”

The spokesperson for Archewell Audio also confirmed that Meghan was working closely with Spotify’s senior leadership, to ensure that the project is resourced with quality, fact-checked, and trustworthy.

This is just one of the many business ventures that the couple has undertaken since leaving the Firm, with many claiming they’re even set to ‘relaunch’ into Instagram influencers.