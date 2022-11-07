Meghan Markle 'determined' to keep royal titles for Sussex family after chats with Princess Beatrice and Eugenie

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle is said to have had a "dramatic change of heart" about the importance of her title the Duchess of Sussex and wants to keep it more than ever, a royal expert claims.

The Duchess of Sussex is claimed to have changed her mind after speaking with Princess Eugenie and Beatrice.

This Royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Meghan Markle is ‘rewriting the narrative’ and ‘reminding us that she is a person’ with her podcast, Archetypes (opens in new tab) .

Meghan, who previously dismissed the importance of having a royal title during her and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey (opens in new tab), is said to be more determined to keep her title than ever before, according to Royal commentator Neil Sean, who explains why she's had such a "dramatic change of heart" these days.

Sean tells The Daily Express, “Harry and Meghan are very, very keen to cling onto those royal titles. After much deliberation, Meghan decided that the titles would be a good thing, not just for her, but for both her children, too. Meghan became very friendly with senior members of the monarchy, predominantly Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice. After this, Meghan realised how useful a title can be, particularly when you want to move in the correct circles. That is the reason why they want to clutch hold of titles.”

At the time of her Oprah interview, Meghan, who is a mother of two, explained how she valued the "mom" title the most, she said, "“All the grandeur surrounding this stuff is an attachment I don’t personally have. I’ve been a waitress, an actress, a princess, a duchess—I’ve always still just been Meghan, right? I’ve been clear on who I am, independent of all that stuff, and the most important title I’ll ever have is mom. I know that.”

Meghan was most recently pictured sitting next to Princess Beatrice at the Queen's funeral (opens in new tab) and Sean claims, "It’s really down to the fact that, after befriending Beatrice and Eugenie, she saw how useful those titles are to them.”

The reported change of heart comes after reports that King Charles III could remove the titles from Prince Harry and Meghan and also stop their children, son Archie, four, and Lilibet, one, from receiving the titles if their forthcoming Netflix docuseries and Harry's memoir Spare (opens in new tab), hurts the Royal Family in any way.