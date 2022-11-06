Meghan Markle is ‘rewriting the narrative’ and ‘reminding us that she is a person’ with her podcast, Archetypes

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) has released eight episodes of her critically acclaimed podcast series Archetypes (opens in new tab) so far, with royal experts claiming the platform has given the royal her "voice back" and reminded the public "she is a person"

Royal experts have claimed that Meghan Markle's podcast, Archeypes, has allowed her to 'rewrite the narrative' and remind the public 'that she is a person'

The show launched in August and is released weekly on Tuesdays

The royal news (opens in new tab) follows claims that Meghan Markle wants to give Kate Middleton a whole ‘episode to herself’ on her the podcast (opens in new tab)

Meghan Markle's decision to launch Archetypes, a now critically-acclaimed Spotify podcast series, has paid off according to royal expert, Amanda Matta (opens in new tab), who says that the show has proved that 'she [Meghan] is a person.'

Speaking on the latest episode of the PureWow podcast, Royally Obsessed, Amanda, also known as @matta_of_fact on TikTok and Instagram, sang Meghan's praises and the former-actresses candid approach to discussing her personal experiences.

Matta told podcast hosts Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito, "With Archetypes [and] Harry's book, the theme for the Sussexes this fall [Autumn], really, seems to be rewriting the narrative about them."

(Image credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)

Matta explained that now both Meghan and Harry have the platforms to speak "in their own words", the public will be able to learn about the royals and their lives in a more "powerful" way.

She elaborated, "For Meghan, so far, Archetypes has been a really huge success. She is reminding us that she is a person. Whenever she gets on her podcast, I'm just reminded [that] she's a girls girl.

"She has always wanted to do something more with her position. Whether that was as a celebrity, as a public figure or a member of the Royal Family. Now that she's no longer a working member of the Royal Family, it's very interesting seeing that take shape right before us, on our Spotify app, every week."

(Image credit: Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)

Shortly after the launch of Meghan's podcast back in August, royal journalist, co-author of Meghan and Harry's book Finding Freedom, and close friend of the family, Omid Scobie, announced that the Duchess of Susseex, “finally has her voice back”, after having been “silenced by the institution.”

