Meghan Markle just nailed this karaoke favourite and here’s why Prince George might be impressed
The Duchess of Sussex showed off her singing skills
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Meghan Markle has nailed this karaoke favourite 'word for word' and here's why her nephew Prince George might be impressed.
When it comes to looking for things to do with the kids, singing karaoke could well be a great shout, particularly if they like sport or have a favourite musician.
We've all been that person or have known someone who completely sings the wrong words during a sing-a-long anthem so what better way than to learn the lyrics and impress friends by singing the correct words to classic hits next time there's a party.
The Duchess of Sussex was spotted in the crowds at the Invictus Games alongside her husband Prince Harry and, as they settled down to watch the swimming finals in Dusseldorf, Meghan surprisingly joined in with the audience in singing American Singer-songwriter Neil Diamond's hit Sweet Caroline.
One fan shared a video clip of Meghan singing along to the track - an anthem that is famously sung in the crowds at major sporting events.
The fan captioned it, "Meghan knows it word for word" and added, "We saw her at Beyoncé! Our girl knows lyrics."
And others have commented on the clip., One wrote, "Go Meghan. Go Meghan."
While another put, "The caption is cute. It is one of the most popular songs in the US for sports teams / bars / just generally speaking."
So you could say it's a big deal and you can watch the clip below...
A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex)
A photo posted by on
But it's not just fans who might be impressed with Meghan knowing all the song lyrics.
Her nephew Prince George is a fan of Aston Villa and there's been much debate about Sweet Caroline’s origins as a sports anthem, with some Aston Villa fans taking to social media to claim it as their own, according to Birmingham Live.
So with the song being chanted many times at matches, it's likely that Prince George will be familiar with the words as he's been spotted a couple of times watching the team play alongside his father Prince William.
And that's not all, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince William were seen singing and swaying along to the song as at the Queen's Platinum Jubilee concert as Rod Stewart sang his version of the hit, which was reportedly the Queen's favourite.
Prince George nailed the "bom, bom, bom" part.
Meanwhile, at the Invictus Games Prince Harry appeared less confident and chose to simply clap along before dropping the moves altogether to chat to an athlete.
@royalfamilyslife ♬ Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
In other royal news, there's Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry drops his 'Prince' title in this unexpected and utterly 'adorable' greeting with young fans - and we're obsessed'
Goodto Newsletter
Parenting advice, hot topics, best buys and family finance tips delivered straight to your inbox.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
10 most popular school dinners revealed as demand for ‘Angel Delight’ soars on TikTok
What was your favourite school dinner and has it made the list?
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Where is Jose Hernandez now? The astronaut from Amazon Prime’s A Million Miles Away
Where is Jose Hernandez now? We take a look at the whereabouts of The astronaut from Amazon Prime’s A Million Miles Away today.
By Lucy Wigley Published
-
Why Prince George, Charlotte and Louis might never call King Charles THIS nickname again
The Wales children could have to find an alternative name for their grandpa
By Selina Maycock Published
-
The strict royal rule that means King Charles can confiscate his grandchildren’s toys
Sometimes royal protocol feels a little bit mean...
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Kate Middleton’s necklace is a discreet nod to Prince George, Charlotte and Louis that you might have missed - FYI we've found the exact one for you too
The Princess of Wales has a special way of keeping her three children close
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Buckingham Palace set to make new documentary celebrating the King and there’s reportedly a ‘strict ban’ on family members mentioning Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
"They've already caused enough trouble to last a lifetime"
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why Prince William is teaching Prince George, Charlotte and Louis to be 'losers'
The Prince of Wales has opened up on the big lesson he wants his three kids to learn from
By Selina Maycock Published
-
Princess Diana ‘would have loved’ daughter-in-law Meghan Markle and taught her how to ‘survive’ life as a royal
“She had to learn as Diana had to learn, by being thrown in the deep end”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Meghan Markle celebrates her ‘amazing’ mum’s birthday with the perfect gift that any parent would adore
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Doria Ragland were spotted dancing the night away at a Beyoncé concert this weekend
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published
-
Why we won’t see Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis on their first day of school this year
The Wales children are heading back to school
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse Published