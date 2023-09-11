Prince Harry drops his 'Prince' title in this unexpected and utterly 'adorable' greeting with young fans - and we're obsessed'
Is this the biggest hint that the the Duke of Sussex is set to become the 'people's person'?
Prince Harry has dropped his 'Prince' title when he goes out of his way to greet young fans who ask for a photo - and it is utterly 'adorable'.
The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a whistle-stop tour of engagements over the past week - from presenting an award at the WellChild Awards in London to visiting his grandmother's tomb in St George's Chapel, Windsor and launching the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.
And while Prince William and Kate Middleton were ‘nervous’ Prince Harry will ‘overshadow’ first anniversary of the Queen’s death with ‘another outburst’ directed at the family, he has kept things professional.
And as he arrived ahead of his guest appearance at the ZDF sports studio, two young fans shouted, "Prince Harry, please, please, picture..." as he got out of his car.
And instead of rushing inside, he took a detour and walked over to the two young boys who had been beckoning him and said, "Hello, what's your name?
The boys respond Eliyas and Aaron before Eliyas asks, "What's your name?"
To which the Prince replied, "My name's Harry. Nice to meet you," subtly omitting his Prince title for the sweet introduction.
The boys begged for a picture and Prince Harry didn't disappoint. He told the young fans "Come, Come in, Let's go.' before crouching down between them to pose for the snap.
A post shared by Meghan (fan page) (@_duchess_of_sussex)
A photo posted by on
One fan pointed out his subtle title drop and commented beneath the clip which was shared via the Duchess of Sussex fan page instagram, "The “what’s your name?” And his simple answer, “My name is Harry.” Oh those little voices."
A second fan added, "This was so adorable."
A third fan wrote, "Definitely the People’s Prince, so much like Diana! She would be so proud of her son!!"
While a fourth fan commented, "Becoming more American - things he couldn’t really do as a royal."
And Prince Harry, dropping his royal title from his introduction could be a telling sign of what's to come and Harry and Meghan were rumoured to be Hollywood's next big power couple.
In other royal news there's Prince Harry's sweet nod to Prince Archie that you might have missed in new video and King Charles reportedly brought Prince George an ‘£18000’ gift to celebrate his first birthday.
Selina is currently a Senior Entertainment Writer for Goodto.com, formerly Senior Entertainment writer for Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life with more than 16 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently writes a mix of Entertainment news - including celebrity births, weddings, reporting the the latest news about the Royal kids Prince George, Charlotte, Louis, Archie and Lilibet as well as Family news stories from baby names to store closures and product recall warnings. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
