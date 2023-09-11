Prince Harry drops his 'Prince' title in this unexpected and utterly 'adorable' greeting with young fans - and we're obsessed'

Prince Harry at Invictus Games
Prince Harry has dropped his 'Prince' title when he goes out of his way to greet young fans who ask for a photo - and it is utterly 'adorable'.

The Duke of Sussex has taken part in a whistle-stop tour of engagements over the past week - from presenting an award at the WellChild Awards in London to visiting his grandmother's tomb in St George's Chapel, Windsor and launching the Invictus Games 2023 in Düsseldorf, Germany.

And while Prince William and Kate Middleton were ‘nervous’ Prince Harry will ‘overshadow’ first anniversary of the Queen’s death with ‘another outburst’ directed at the family, he has kept things professional.

And as he arrived ahead of his guest appearance at the ZDF sports studio, two young fans shouted, "Prince Harry, please, please, picture..." as he got out of his car.

And instead of rushing inside, he took a detour and walked over to the two young boys who had been beckoning him and said, "Hello, what's your name?

The boys respond Eliyas and Aaron before  Eliyas asks, "What's your name?"

To which the Prince replied, "My name's Harry. Nice to meet you," subtly omitting his Prince title for the sweet introduction.

The boys begged for a picture and Prince Harry didn't disappoint. He told the young fans "Come, Come in, Let's go.' before crouching down between them to pose for the snap.

One fan pointed out his subtle title drop and commented beneath the clip which was shared via the Duchess of Sussex fan page instagram, "The “what’s your name?” And his simple answer, “My name is Harry.” Oh those little voices."

A second fan added, "This was so adorable."

A third fan wrote, "Definitely the People’s Prince, so much like Diana! She would be so proud of her son!!"

While a fourth fan commented, "Becoming more American - things he couldn’t really do as a royal."

And Prince Harry, dropping his royal title from his introduction could be a telling sign of what's to come and Harry and Meghan were rumoured to be Hollywood's next big power couple.

Prince Harry and Stephen Keller, Mayor of Düsseldorf arrive at the city reception at town hall during the Invictus Games Düsseldorf

