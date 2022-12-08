Meghan Markle reveals Archie's favourite song to sing - and does the sweetest impression

Meghan Markle has shared hilarious details of her son Archie Harrison's favourite song - and it's certainly not your average three-year-old's choice.

Meghan Markle has opened up on family life with her two kids in the new Netflix documentay series Harry & Meghan.

In one clip the Duchess of Sussex reveals that eldest child Archie likes to belt out this song by British music icon Elton John.

Harry and Meghan's new Netflix series (opens in new tab) is giving fans an intimate look into family life in their LA home (opens in new tab), from never-before-seen videos of the royal parents with their children, to loved-up shots of the couple abroad.

Beginning with footage captured not long after they stepped down as senior royals (opens in new tab), the first three episodes delve into how the couple first met (opens in new tab), to when Harry and Meghan got married (opens in new tab) and of course their venture into parenthood. And it's this sweet detail about their son Archie Harrison which royal fans can't get enough of.

In one scene in episode 3, Meghan asks Harry to "be DJ" and put on some music whilst she gets ready with her longtime make-up artist Daniel Martin. The Prince settles on Benny and the Jets by Elton John and the song choice certainly makes Meghan smile.

"I mean Archie loves Bennie and the Jets. It is his favourite song and to watch a two-year-old go 'Bennyyyy, Bennyyy'," she says, doing an adorable impression of her son (now aged three) belting out the famous line.

The Elton John hit was released in February 1974 - 45 years before Archie was born - on his best-selling Goodbye Yellow Brick Road album. So one can only presume that the toddler was introduced to the song via his mum and dad.

Similarly young Archie could have been treated to a live rendition of Bennie and the Jets by the music legend himself. The couple are firm friends with the 75-year-old, who famously performed at a post-ceremony luncheon at Windsor Castle when Harry and Meghan got married. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also spent time with Elton in his luxury villa in Nice during August 2019 - when Archie was just three months old.

The moment has certainly attracted commentary online, with one Twitter user writing, "archie being the biggest fan of bennie and the jets that’s so real of him".

Bennie and the Jets has cropped up in a number of kids TV and film favourites over the years too. Elton performed the song on The Muppet Show in 1977 with a selection of Muppets joining him at the piano. The song also features in the soundtrack of My Girl 2 (1994) which stars a young Anna Chlumsky and Macauley Culkin.