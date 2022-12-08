Meghan Markle details 'amazing' first Christmas with Queen and hilarious Prince Philip chat in Netflix show

Meghan Markle shared details of her first Christmas with the Queen at Sandringham and recalled a hilarious Prince Philip moment during her and Prince Harry's Netflix series.

Meghan Markle has shared the hilarious details of the time she chatted to Prince Philip at round the royal family Christmas table.

The Duchess of Sussex has recalled the conversation in her and Prince Harry's new Netflix docu-series.

Meghan Markle has opened up on her first Christmas with the royal family, recalling how speaking to 'H's grandfather' Prince Philip went "really well" until Harry told her she had his "bad ear".

The first three episodes of their new Netflix docu-series (opens in new tab) has landed and fans are given more context to the explosive trailer (opens in new tab) which was released earlier this month.

The Duchess of Sussex recalls the 'amazing' first Christmas she experienced at Sandringham (opens in new tab) with the Royal Family and in doing so she sheds light on what happened that day - including her first embarrassing chat with Prince Philip.

In the third episode, Meghan shares, "I remember so vividly the first Christmas at Sandringham,' Meghan said. Calling my mum, and she's like, "How's it going?". And I said, "Oh my gosh, it's amazing."

Meghan continued, "It's just like a big family like I always wanted,' she added. And there was just this constant movement and energy and fun."

Speaking about chatting to 'H's grandfather', Meghan explained, 'And I just thought it was so wonderful. And I was like, "Oh, we chatted and it was so great." And I talked about this, and talked about this. "

Before Meghan revealed Harry broke the embarrassing news about his grandfather's hearing issues that completely surprised her.

'He was like, "You had his bad ear. He couldn't hear anything you were saying." I was like "Oh. Well, I thought it went really well."

Christmas traditions for the royal family include the royal walkabout from the church at Sandringham, in which the public gather to get a glimpse of the family up close.

And while it's reported that Harry and Meghan rejected King Charles' Christmas invite (opens in new tab), Meghan claims she had no idea about the walkabout before taking part in her first in 2017.

"I never saw pictures or videos of a walkabout. Like, what's a walkabout?,' said the US-based mother-of-two Duchess.

Harry explained, "I could talk her through as much as I knew from my own experience of what I'd seen. The piece I really didn't know about was the style, right, and what a woman needed to, how they needed to dress and all that."

