Meghan Markle's expensive tribute to Princess Diana as she steps out in Germany

Meghan Markle has paid an expensive tribute to the late Princess Diana during her Dusseldorf engagement by wearing her £17,800 gold Cartier Tank watch (opens in new tab).

The Duchess of Sussex had previously kept her accessories low-key including those she wore with her red outfit (opens in new tab) for the One Young World summit in Manchester.

But to add a touch of glamour to her beige ensemble, Meghan layered her watch with her £5k Cartier Love bangle, a £2,611 mini gold tennis bracelet designed by Jennifer Meyer plus her £271k engagement ring.

But the watch has a special meaning for the couple who are visiting Germany for Prince Harry's Invictus Games as it was the watch that Prince Harry's mother was gifted by her father for her 21st birthday.

(Image credit: Getty)

Meghan has previously gushed about the style of timepiece as she is known to be a fan of the Cartier Tank watch and bought her very own as a celebratory gift to herself when Suits was given the go-ahead for a third series.

At the time, she told Hello! magazine, "I've always coveted the Cartier French Tank watch. When I found out Suits had been picked up for our third season—which, at the time, felt like such a milestone—I totally splurged and bought the two-tone version.

"I had it engraved on the back, 'To M.M. From M.M.' and I plan to give it to my daughter one day. That's what makes pieces special, the connection you have to them."

This british and german old couple waited 3 hours to see Harry and Meghan and got to share their love story with them ❤️😭 pic.twitter.com/eptikvP1eISeptember 6, 2022 See more

Meghan and Harry have two children, son, Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one, who are thought to be back in the US being looked after by Meghan's mum Doria who got a new tattoo (opens in new tab) before their trip.

Meghan has just released her third episode from her Spotify Archetypes podcast in which she discusses how Prince Harry is 'lucky' she chose him. (opens in new tab)

The couple are expected to briefly return to the UK before flying back home to LA.