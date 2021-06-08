We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Meghan Markle's estranged father Thomas Markle has broken his silence following the birth of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has broken his silence following the arrival of his granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have become parents for the second time.

This royal news comes as the sign Meghan Markle is one step closer to taking Prince Harry’s Windsor surname is revealed.

Meghan Markle’s dad Thomas Markle has spoken out after hearing he has become a grandfather for the second time.

The estranged father, who hasn’t spoken to his daughter Meghan since before her wedding to Prince Harry has sent his wishes to the Duchess of Sussex and his newborn baby granddaughter Lilibet Diana.

Thomas, 76, who is a former Hollywood lighting director, told the Daily Mail, “I am very pleased with the announcement of the safe and healthy delivery of my new granddaughter, and I wish her and her mother all my love and best wishes.”

Prince Harry and Meghan’s relationship with her father became strained after he was caught setting up paparazzi photos in Mexico in the run-up to their royal wedding. Thomas had been set to walk his daughter down the aisle but in the days before the ceremony, he announced that he could no longer attend after suffering a heart attack.

In March of this year, Thomas said he regretted doing the staged photos that eventually led to the fallout and told ITV’s Good Morning Britain, “I wish I hadn’t done the whole thing but here’s the other side… It’s like no one took any time to protect any member of our family.”

But he continued to do interviews criticising Meghan and the royal family, which is believed to be the reason for their relationship still being strained. And his latest well wishes to his daughter appear to snub son-in-law Prince Harry. Thomas branding his son-in-law Harry ‘snotty’ and accused him of failing to properly support her when she was suicidal.

Meanwhile, the baby’s name honours both Prince Harry’s grandmother the Queen and his late mother Princess Diana as Lilibet was his grandmother’s nickname and Diana is his mother’s name.

Harry and Meghan’s daughter was born on Friday, 4th June at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California at 11.40am and weighed 7lbs and 11oz, a spokesperson for the couple said.

And a statement issued by the couple themselves read, ‘Thank you for your continued kindness and support during this very special time for our family,” the couple wrote in a statement that accompanied the birth announcement on Sunday.

Video of the Week

The baby is “more than we could have ever imagined, and we remain grateful for the love and prayers we’ve felt from across the globe.’

When it comes to royal succession, the baby is currently the eighth in line to the British throne.

Princess Eugenie joined the royals sending love to the family, who also have son Archie, two.