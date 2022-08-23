Royal fans dub Prince Harry ‘his mother’s son’ as he looks visibly emotional during poignant Africa visit

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry was pictured looking visibly moved as he paid his respects at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

The Duke of Sussex visited the Kigali Genocide Memorial during his solo trip to Africa, earning him praise from royal watchers for his humanitarian work.

The father of two paid his respects to the victims of the 1994 genocide and looked deeply moved as he was pictured at the memorial.

The Duke of Sussex was pictured looking visibly emotional during his poignant visit to the Kigali Genocide Memorial in Rwanda, prompting royal fans to dub him his ‘mother’s son.’

The father-of-two was pictured paying his respects to the victims during his trip and appeared to be close to tears. Sharing the images to their official Twitter account, the Kigali Memorial captioned their post saying, “While in Rwanda, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex paid his respects to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.”

Royal fans were quick to praise Harry for his visit, with many comparing him to his late mother Princess Diana (opens in new tab), who was renowned for her humanitarian work.

One Twitter user commented, “His mother’s son in every way. Actions speak better than words. Full of kindness and full of empathy.”

Another user also wrote, “His compassion and respect are super inspiring! His humanity is a reminder of what his late mother stood for... Kindness”

This comes after Harry previously revealed the special place that Africa holds in his heart, sharing that it’s where he first realised that Meghan was his 'soulmate’ (opens in new tab) and where he feels closest to his mother, Princess Diana, with the pair feeling like they had her 'magic' with them (opens in new tab) during their first Africa tour.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anwar Hussein)

The poignant appearance was part of Harry’s solo trip to Africa, where as President of African Parks, (a non-profit conservation group that manages national parks across the country) he also met with President Kagame.

According to Hello (opens in new tab), Harry, “welcomed and co-hosted a group of US officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured protected wildlife and nature areas.”

This trip is one of many Harry will undertake in the coming weeks, with Harry and Meghan set to make their UK return for two upcoming charity events.