Mini-me Princess Charlotte is just like this royal relative, a royal commentator claims

Princess Charlotte has a lot in common with one particular royal relative, a royal commentator has claimed.

Kate Middleton reportedly worries about Princess Charlotte not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with', while the young royal also bonds with mum Kate Middleton over ‘fashion’ and ‘secret sleepovers’ as the pair share a ‘sweet bond’ similar to Kate and her own mum.

However, the Daily Mail’s Royal Editor Rebecca English has told Palace Confidential that Princess Charlotte is a young “mini-me” of Princess Anne.

She said, “Charlotte could be a new Princess Royal, that would be great. I've always said, I really see Charlotte as like a little mini-me Princess Anne.

“I love the way that she's in charge of her brothers and I love the slight eye-rolling whenever they do something naughty. I just think she's got a great streak of Princess Anne in her.

And fellow royal commentator Victoria Murphy agreed, saying, “I think that's what she will be, Princess Royal. I think there's definitely echoes of the Charles and Anne dynamic in the George and Charlotte dynamic.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When Prince William becomes King, he will have to decide whether to give his daughter the Princess Royal title. However, he won’t be able to do so until the death of Princess Anne, born in 1950.

She was given the title in 1987, when she was 36. Tradition dictates that the eldest daughter of the monarch is given the title, but as it’s held for life, Charlotte would not be able to get the title in her great-aunt’s lifetime.

Meanwhile, Rebecca said that Prince Louis could be the next Duke of Edinburgh – a title currently held by Prince Edward. She said, “'I think there's a very good chance it will go to Louis, Charlotte's been rumoured as well. It would be great to have a Duchess of Edinburgh wouldn't it ... But yes, I think it will probably go to Charlotte or Louis, that would be my guess.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While some royal experts can see similarities between Princess Anne and Princess Charlotte, Anne has got grandchildren of her own, too, through her children Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall. Peter has two daughters, Savannah and Isla, while Zara has two daughters, Mia and Lena, and a son, Lucas.

Both Peter and Zara have praised their mum for being a wonderful grandmother . Both of her children live nearby on her Gloucestershire estate, Gatcombe Park, and she’s happy to take on childcare duties at the weekend.

In other royal news, Prince George, Charlotte and Louis get to open their Christmas presents BEFORE their cousins due to special royal privilege and here’s the all-important Christmas rule Prince George and Princess Charlotte once broke.