Kate Middleton reportedly worries about Princess Charlotte not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with’

Kate Middleton shares a 'close bond' with her only daughter Princess Charlotte, but a source has revealed that she is still worried about the youngster not having ‘a sister to confide in or do things with.’

You may think that raising children who hold prominent places in the royal line of succession like Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, do would look a lot different from raising your average child. But it appears that Kate Middleton and Prince William share many of the same parenting worries as the rest of us.

It's maybe because Kate takes most of her parenting inspiration from her own, non-royal, mum and dad, Carole and Michael Middleton, and ignores a lot of the traditional royal rules that makes her approach to parenting feel more relatable. She did, after all, grow up in a non-royal household with her brother, James Middleton, and sister, Pippa Middleton, with that normal upbringing now dictating how she wishes her own kids to experience childhood.

But while she tries her hardest, there are still worries that creep in from time to time. And a major one of her parenting woes is reportedly about Princess Charlotte's lack of sisters.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

A royal insider revealed to Closer Magazine that Kate is worried about her only daughter feeling left out as she doesn't have a sister to confide in or spend time with while her two brothers have each other to rely on. However, she has tried hard to rectify this by forming an extra special relationship with the youngster, making time for her despite her heavy workload within The Firm.

“Kate and Charlotte have such a close, cute relationship, much like Kate and her own mum, Carole," the source shared. "She realises that Charlotte doesn’t have a sister to confide in or do things with, so she tries to do fun things with her."

So what do two Princesses do to have fun? According to the source, they recently went and saw the London ballet together and also had a 'sleepover' in a hotel. “It was just the two of them,” the insider shared. “They ordered room service and watched movies together while eating candy.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The relationship not only comes easy to the pair because of their mother-daughter bond, but also because they share the exact same interests as one another. “Kate sees a lot of herself in Charlotte — they’re both fiercely competitive, confident and eager to try new things," the insider said.

"Charlotte never wants to sit on the sidelines, she always wants to jump right in.”

It's not just fearless activities the duo love to take part in. They also bond over their mutual love for fashion. The insider revealed, "She [Charlotte] probably loves to dress up more than Kate. She loves watching her mum get ready for a big event. Kate always shows her sketches before her special event clothes are made, to try and involve her in the process.”

