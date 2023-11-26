Princess Charlotte bonds with mum Kate Middleton over ‘fashion’ and ‘secret sleepovers’ as the pair share a ‘sweet bond’ similar to Kate and her own mum

An inside royal source has shared that Princess Charlotte and mum Kate Middleton bond over ‘fashion’ and have ‘secret sleepovers’ in London hotels as the Princess of Wales makes sure that her and her daughter maintain a strong ‘bond’ similar to the one Kate shares with her own mum.

It has long been reported that both Prince William and Kate Middleton want to give their children as normal of a childhood as is possible for kids who sit second, third and fourth in the royal line of succession.

They have family meals together each night, do the school run in the mornings, and make sure there's always a parent there to tuck each of them into bed at night no matter how busy their royal schedules are. But their parenting is about more than just stability and routine for the young Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five. It's also about creating a lasting bond within their family and Kate is making sure she shares an extra special relationship with her only daughter.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

We've seen some incredibly sweet interactions between Kate and her daughter Charlotte over the past year, as the youngster has stepped out alongside her parents for more and more engagements following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. It's clear that they share a special and sweet bond, but an inside source has revealed that it wasn't always that way.

A royal source revealed to Life & Style Magazine, “Charlotte had really been a daddy’s girl, but now that she’s getting older, she leans on her mom more.”

They added that Kate and Charlotte now 'have a close and very sweet bond, much like Kate and her own mother,' Carole Middleton, who despite being mother to the future Queen, does not hold any royal titles. The source added, “Kate loves being so tight with her daughter and makes sure she’s not only teaching and guiding her, but also ensuring they have a lot of fun together!”

(Image credit: Getty)

So how does The Princess of Wales create that close bond with Charlotte? “They’ll have secret sleepovers at London hotels, just the two of them, and order room service and watch TV,” the insider revealed. “They love going to the theatre, too. Kate took Charlotte and her friends to see the ballet Cinderella at the Royal Opera House in London last year, and they all had the best time.”

But it's not just special mother-daughter days out that are reserved for bonding time. The source shared that Kate and Charlotte are often the ones to walk the family's dog and care for her, sharing in their mutual love for animals. “They’re on dog duty for their cocker spaniel, Orla, more than anyone else in the family," the source shared.

Even when Kate goes out and leaves Charlotte at home with the children's Norland nanny, the pair still find a way to get in some quality time together. "Charlotte loves watching Kate get ready for events," the source said. "They can’t really go to stores to shop together, but they’re always checking out fashion on Kate’s iPad.”

In other royal news, Kate Middleton reveals her favourite book to read with Prince George, Charlotte and Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte will reportedly ‘attend boarding school together’ after ‘heated debates’ between Prince William, Kate Middleton and King Charles III over the children's future, and the subtle difference between how Kate Middleton parents Prince George and Princess Charlotte.