Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews

Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed a baby girl and third child a month after her Jubilee appearance

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa has reportedly welcomed a baby girl with her husband James Matthews.

This means Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have a brand new baby cousin.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a romantic PDA moment with a polo match kiss.

Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed a baby girl with her husband James Matthews, after debuting her baby bump at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa has, according to People (opens in new tab) Magazine welcomed her third child at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital. The very same hospital where Kate gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who now have a new baby cousin.

As of yet, there is no word on the baby’s name or her date of birth but their baby girl is now Carole and Michael Middleton’s sixth grandchild.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, already share two children, three-year-old son Arthur who was born in October 2018, their first daughter, one-year-old Grace (opens in new tab), who they welcomed in March 2021.

They revealed that they were expecting their third baby at the Jubilee Concert, where Pippa was spotted wearing a bring green dress that showed off her bump.

(Image credit: Getty Images /Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

She was accompanied by James as the pair celebrated the Queen’s 70-year reign alongside other members of the Firm. No doubt this new arrival will be very welcome to Auntie Kate, who has previously confessed that she loves babies and is feeling very broody.

The newborn's grandmother, Carole will also be delighted as she loves spending time with her grandchildren.

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she painted a picture of the type of grandmother she is, saying, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."