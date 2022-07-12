Pippa Middleton has welcomed her third child with husband James Matthews

After debuting her baby bump at the Platinum Jubilee, Pippa Middleton has given birth to a baby girl

Pippa Middleton in the Royal Box on Centre Court during day twelve of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2019 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang)
Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed a baby girl and third child a month after her Jubilee appearance

 

Pippa Middleton has reportedly welcomed a baby girl with her husband James Matthews, after debuting her baby bump at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Kate Middleton’s younger sister, Pippa has, according to People (opens in new tab) Magazine welcomed her third child at the Lindo Wing at St Mary’s hospital. The very same hospital where Kate gave birth to Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who now have a new baby cousin. 

As of yet, there is no word on the baby’s name or her date of birth but their baby girl is now Carole and Michael Middleton’s sixth grandchild.

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews leave after getting married at the wedding Of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church on May 20, 2017 in Englefield Green, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Samir Hussein/Samir Hussein/WireImage)

The couple, who tied the knot in 2017, already share two children, three-year-old son Arthur who was born in October 2018, their first daughter, one-year-old Grace (opens in new tab), who they welcomed in March 2021. 

They revealed that they were expecting their third baby at the Jubilee Concert, where Pippa was spotted wearing a bring green dress that showed off her bump.

Pippa Middleton during the Platinum Party at the Palace in front of Buckingham Palace on June 04, 2022 in London, England. The Platinum Jubilee of Elizabeth II is being celebrated from June 2 to June 5, 2022, in the UK and Commonwealth to mark the 70th anniversary of the accession of Queen Elizabeth II on 6 February 1952.

(Image credit: Getty Images /Chris Jackson - WPA Pool)

She was accompanied by James as the pair celebrated the Queen’s 70-year reign alongside other members of the Firm. No doubt this new arrival will be very welcome to Auntie Kate, who has previously confessed that she loves babies and is feeling very broody.

The newborn's grandmother, Carole will also be delighted as she loves spending time with her grandchildren. 

Speaking to Good Housekeeping, she painted a picture of the type of grandmother she is, saying, “I want to run down the hills, climb the trees and go through the tunnel at the playground. As long as I am able to, that's what I'll be doing. I cook with them, I muck around dancing, we go on bike rides."

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

