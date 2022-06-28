Kate Middleton's adorable baby moment during latest royal visit
Kate Middleton made a sweet baby confession during a royal day at work
Kate Middleton delighted royal fans as she cuddled little girl during royal visit to Newmarket Racecourse and exclaimed, "I love babies!".
- Prince William and Kate Middleton paid a visit to Newmarket Racecourse for a day of family activities last week.
- It was here that Kate delighted onlookers after she cuddled a four-month-old baby and shared details of her super maternal side.
- This royal news comes after the Queen beamed with joy as she stepped out for her first public appearance since the Jubilee in Scotland.
Kate Middleton has sparked reactions from fans as she made an adorable baby confession during her visit to the Newmarket Racecourse.
The mother-of-three delighted royal fans as she got stuck in with the day's activities, from sipping on pints of beer to playing football in heels.
The moment that really stole the show, however, came as Kate met four-month-old bay girl, Norah and her mother Marianne Provost. During the special moment, Kate can be seen cuddling little Norah and reportedly exclaimed, “I love babies!”
Timeline cleanse of Catherine meeting a baby yesterday in Cambridge🥰🥺#DuchessofCambridge pic.twitter.com/ctI01hNn38June 24, 2022
Twitter users were quick to poke fun at her husband, Prince William’s reaction as he has previously joked ‘no more children’ and to get his wife ‘out’ before she got any more baby ideas at previous engagements.
Fans claimed William looked a little concerned as he hinted at his wife that it was time to move one. One user tweeted, “Poor William. 🤣🤣 He gets very nervous when Catherine starts getting broody.”
While another joked, “William's looking very nervous! He's like, please don't hand my wife another baby!”
Kate has previously admitted that William ‘worries’ when she goes on visits that involve babies as she says she often comes home and asks him for another one.
The pair already share three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, who kept everyone at the Queen’s Jubilee entertained, with his cheeky antics.
