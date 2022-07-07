Prince William and Kate Middleton share romantic PDA moment as they kiss at polo match

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared some rare PDA with a kiss at the polo

Kate Middleton Prince William kiss - Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge embraces Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the prize-giving of the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)
Prince William and Kate shared a tender PDA moment as William planted a kiss on his wife's following a polo match victory.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a rare, romantic exchange after William’s polo team clinched a win at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022.

Kate could be seen beaming and congratulating her husband, who embraced her and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. They then enjoyed a stroll together, walking across the polo pitch with their arms wrapped around each other.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge kisses Prince William, Duke of Cambridge during the prize-giving of the Out-Sourcing Inc. Royal Charity Polo Cup at Guards Polo Club, Flemish Farm on July 6, 2022 in Windsor, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Fans were also treated to a rare sighting of the Cambridge's family pet, their black spaniel named Orla, who was pictured walking alongside the pair and enjoying a stroke from Kate as she watched William play.

Kate Middleton Prince William kiss

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William and Kate are said to be ‘happier than ever’ in their marriage, with their strong bond evident as they got stuck into the day’s competition, again displaying their mutual love of sport.

Just a day prior, the pair also made an appearance at Wimbledon, to cheer on British campion Cameron Norrie. Kate looked stunning as she wore a blue and white polka dot dress as they watched the nail-biting match, which proved to be too much for William, who’s reactions divided fans.

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge attend day 9 of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 05, 2022 in London, England.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Both could be seen applauding and groaning with every lost point, but according to body language expert, Darren Stanton, their animated display was very telling of their relationship.

He claims that mutual engagement throughout the match showed that they are in ‘complete unison’ with their ‘deep connection’ clear for all to see.

He also remarked on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), “It is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs and is testament to why Kate and William have the confidence to attend events as individuals as much as they do as a couple.”

Prince William Kate Middleton
Naomi Jamieson
Naomi Jamieson

Naomi is a Lifestyle News Writer with the Lifestyle team and has recently earned her Gold Standard Diploma in Journalism from the NCTJ. She has a background in design, having studied Illustration at Plymouth University but has taken a leap into the world of journalism after always having a passion for writing. She currently writes pieces on beauty, fashion, and entertainment for Goodto.com and My Imperfect Life.

