Prince William and Kate Middleton share romantic PDA moment as they kiss at polo match

Prince William and Kate shared a tender PDA moment as William planted a kiss on his wife's following a polo match victory.

Kate and William were photographed during the Royal Charity Polo cup where William’s team claimed a victory.

In celebration, the Duke of Cambridge embraced and kissed his wife on the cheeks.

Prince William and Kate Middleton shared a rare, romantic exchange after William’s polo team clinched a win at the Royal Charity Polo Cup 2022.

Kate could be seen beaming and congratulating her husband, who embraced her and planted a sweet kiss on her cheek. They then enjoyed a stroll together, walking across the polo pitch with their arms wrapped around each other.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Max Mumby/Indigo)

Fans were also treated to a rare sighting of the Cambridge's family pet, their black spaniel named Orla, who was pictured walking alongside the pair and enjoying a stroke from Kate as she watched William play.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

William and Kate are said to be ‘happier than ever’ in their marriage, with their strong bond evident as they got stuck into the day’s competition, again displaying their mutual love of sport.

Just a day prior, the pair also made an appearance at Wimbledon, to cheer on British campion Cameron Norrie. Kate looked stunning as she wore a blue and white polka dot dress as they watched the nail-biting match, which proved to be too much for William, who’s reactions divided fans.

(Image credit: Getty Images / Karwai Tang/WireImage)

Both could be seen applauding and groaning with every lost point, but according to body language expert, Darren Stanton, their animated display was very telling of their relationship.

He claims that mutual engagement throughout the match showed that they are in ‘complete unison’ with their ‘deep connection’ clear for all to see.

He also remarked on behalf of Slingo (opens in new tab), “It is noticeably visible without the need for the couple to indulge in overzealous PDAs and is testament to why Kate and William have the confidence to attend events as individuals as much as they do as a couple.”