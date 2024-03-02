Previously unreleased Spencer family photo shows exactly where Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet got their red hair

Earl Charles Spencer has shared a never-before-seen Specer family photo - and there's no doubt about which family genes gave Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet their vibrant red hair!

It's not often that we get to see Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, but when we do, there's one thing that stands out about them more than anything else.

The children have inherited their father's vibrant red hair, a stunning feature that many are envious of. But it appears that the youngsters, who recently received a surprising surname change, are just the latest in a long line of red heads to sport the gorgeous ginger style as their uncle Earl Charles Spencer, the late Princess Diana's brother, has unveiled a sweet Spencer family photo showing off the strong genes.

Taking to Instagram, Earl Spencer posted a 50-year-old family photo featuring himself, his elder sister Lady Sarah McCorquodale, and a close family friend. The friend's brunette hair only worked to enhance the striking red of both Charles and Sarah's locks, with many royal fans quickly pointing out the resemblance to young Archie and Lilibet.

"A photograph (taken by my father) from 50 years ago, in the gardens of Park House, in Norfolk, which was 'home' till I was 11 (and still is, to me, in many ways)," Charles captioned the photo. "My sister Sarah stands behind me, and family friend James is cross legged in front: I ended up being godfather to his son, in fact, 20 years later.

"Memories of such a happy time and place - those Norfolk childhood years were golden."

Jumping quickly into the comments, one fan wrote, "I can see where Prince Harry, Prince Archie, and Princess Lilibet get their beautiful red hair from!" While another added, "The famous Spencer family auburn hair."

The fact is not lost on Harry. He previously revealed that his children have, no doubt, 'very strong' Spencer genes, saying on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert that 'the Spencer gene is very, very strong.'

He added, "I actually really, genuinely thought at the beginning of my relationship [with Meghan] that should this go the distance and we have kids that there's no way the ginger gene will stand up to my wife's genes, but I was wrong!"

But it's not just the hair that Archie and Lilibet have inherited from the Spencers. During an episode of their Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, Harry shared, "I think at the moment I see a lot of my wife in Archie and a lot of my mum in Lilibet. She's very Spencer-like. She's got the same blue eyes."

In other royal news, Prince Harry has shared a ‘top secret’ update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet who, while many were surprised by their surname change, are not the only royal children to be given new surnames. The youngsters have also been in the spotlight recently as they're set to benefit massively from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture - and it proves the couple want the very best future for their children.