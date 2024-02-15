Prince Harry and Meghan Markle change Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surname in ‘surprise’ move that proves they will always be royals

As part of their website rebrand website, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have made a 'surprise' change to their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's surnames- and it proves that the youngsters will always be considered royals.

2024 has seen some big changes for the Royal Family. Kate Middleton has been forced to step back from duties due to her recent surgery, King Charles III has been diagnosed with cancer, forcing Prince William to step up and take on more responsibility, and now Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have rebranded their professional image, changing their children's surnames to fit into the new style.

Names are a big deal for royals. Princess Charlotte's is full of hidden tributes to Royal Family and royal surnames not only show off a royals' heritage, but also their, or their parents', titles.

Instead of taking on their parents' given surnames of Sussex when they were born, both Lilibet and Archie were given the surname Mountbatten-Windsor. The name paid tribute to both the royal family, the house of Windsor, and Harry's grandad Prince Phillip's German heritage, rather than Harry and Meghan's titles, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But when Harry and Meghan quietly updated their website earlier this week, rebranding from the Archwell Foundation to Sussex.com or 'The Office of Prince Harry & Meghan, The Duke & Duchess of Sussex,' Archie and Lilibet received a 'surprising' name change and are now known as Prince Archie Sussex and Princess Lilibet Sussex.

While one source said the change was 'surprising' another said the reality behind it was actually 'very simple.'

The insider told The Times, "The reality behind the new site is very simple — it’s a hub for the work the Sussexes do and it reflects the fact the family have, since the King’s coronation, the same surname for the first time. That’s a big deal for any family. It represents their unification and it’s a proud moment.”

Archie and Lilibet, who sit sixth and seventh in the royal line of succession, became known as Prince and Princess when their grandfather King Charles III was coronated in 2023, as is tradition for the grandchildren of the monarch. However, as Harry and Meghan had removed themselves and their kids from royal life, it was thought they would not fuss over the titles too much. This latest move, though, proves that Archie and Lilibet, no matter how far they are from the rest of The Firm, will always be part of, and connected to, their royal relatives.

