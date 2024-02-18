Prince Harry reveals telling insight into his current relationship with father King Charles - and shares ‘top secret’ update on Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in surprise TV interview

Prince Harry has spoken publicly about his relationship with his father King Charles III for the first time since his cancer diagnosis, revealing some telling insight into their current relationship as well as divulging a ‘top secret’ update on his and Meghan Markle's two children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been enjoying themselves in Canada, with Harry even taking part in a hobby he vowed to never ‘enjoy’ again after Princess Diana’s death, to mark the beginning of the 100-day countdown to the Invictus Games.

To promote the event and upcoming games, Harry has even taken part in a TV interview, breaking his silence for the first time since his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer. Throughout the interview, royal fans were treated to a number of exciting tidbits, from insight into Harry's relationship with his dad to some rare information on the Sussex children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, whose surnames were recently changed.

During the interview, which aired on Good Morning America, Harry was asked whether his father's diagnosis would have a 'reunifying effect' between him and his family - and Harry's answer was just what royal fans were hoping for.

"Look I love my family," he said. "The fact that I was able to get on a plane and go and see him and spend any time with him I'm grateful for that.

"Yeah, I'm sure [it will have a 'reunifying effect']. Throughout all these families I see it on a day-to-day basis the strength of the family unit coming together," he said referring to the families of the disabled war veterans set to participate in the Invictus Games. "I think any illness, any sickness brings families together."

Harry also revealed how he found out about his father's diagnosis. "I spoke to him. I jumped on a plane and went to go and see him as soon as I could." But when he was asked what his outlook was on his father's health, he simply said, "That stays between me and him."

He did share that his own family back in America were being incredibly supportive and helping him come to terms with his father's ill health. When asked how he was handling the news, Harry quipped, "I have my own family as we all do! My family and my life is as it is. I've got other trips planned which will take me through the UK and I'll stop in and see my family as much as I can."

The interviewer then asked about his kids, to which Harry responded, "I can't tell you, that's classified. It's top secret," before opening up about how Archie and Lilibet were doing.

"The kids are doing great. They're growing up as all kids do. They've both got an incredible sense of humour and make us laugh and keep us grounded every single day, like most kids. I'm very grateful to be a dad."

Keep up to date with more royal news such as Queen Elizabeth was reportedly left ‘very upset’ by King Charles’ harsh and very public criticism of her parenting style and Prince Harry vowed to never ‘enjoy’ family hobby again after Princess Diana’s death - but he’s taken it back up and it’s all thanks to his children, as well as King Charles and Prince William are ‘like many fathers and sons’ and refuse to ‘admit’ to this one very relatable thing.