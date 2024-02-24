Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet set to benefit massively from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest venture - and it proves the couple want the very best future for their children

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s latest business venture is one their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, are sure to benefit from as they grow up - but they're not the only children whose futures could be improved by the project.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back in the public eye after their rebrand that saw Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet get a surprise change of surname. But while they've got a new public image, their morals and values are staying the same with the projects they fund and the charities they bring attention to largely centring around creating a better and safer future for their children.

Their latest project is no different. The couple are helping to fund Rethink, a new app that aims to detect and deter cyberbullying. The cause is one close to their hearts and it's no surprise that they want to be involved. Not only did Meghan herself experience a lot of cyberbullying when she married Harry and therefore married into the royal family and the public eye, but the couple have been incredibly vocal about their worries for their own kids' safety online.

"Prince Harry and Meghan called and spoke with us and learned a little bit about our work," Trisha Pranhu, who created the app, told Hello! Magazine about the couple's involvement. "It was an incredible moment. It was a surreal moment. I didn't know that they were going to be on the other end of the line!

"They are so passionate and have done so much work around trying to make the internet a kinder inclusive place, so to have them back me and back my ideas, and to have them say it's really important that we have young people's voices enfold as we envision a better digital world, that was really powerful and really encouraging."

Harry and Meghan have previously opened up about the work they're doing to create a safer space for their kids online and have called for tougher action in policing cyberbullying. They're not alone and their words have been met with a lot of praise from fellow parents. Many people struggle to know how to keep kids safe online and, no matter how many internet safety tips for kids you read, it can feel impossible. Rethink is bound to be a piece of technology that can help ease parents' worries.

For now, Archie and Lilibet are still too young to be canvassing the internet alone, but everything Harry and Meghan do is working to create a better, and safer, future for them when they do grow up.

