Prince Charles takes a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book with adorable Morecambe moments

Prince Charles could be seen to have taken a leaf out of Kate Middleton’s book with some pretty adorable moments during his recent visit to Morecambe.

The Prince of Wales appeared in many sweet pictures taken as he undertook multiple engagements in Morecambe on July 8th.

Just like Kate Middleton, Prince Charles approached meeting younger fans with joy as he interacted with the crowds during his visit.

The Prince of Wales might have only just concluded a successful Holyrood Week in Scotland followed by a similarly wonderful Wales Week, but the future King’s busy schedule shows no sign of settling down at the moment. As a senior member of The Firm and first in the royal line of succession, Prince Charles is no stranger to travelling the UK as well as undertaking important overseas visits. Now he’s paid a visit to the seaside town of Morecambe in Lancashire where he was met by delighted-looking crowds.

Sharing a series of heart-warming snaps, Clarence House revealed Charles’ full itinerary for the visit on July 8th. And the new photos could be seen to highlight a wonderfully warm approach to meeting young people at engagements that's similar to that of his daughter-in-law Kate Middleton.

“In the Winter Gardens, The Prince of Wales saw extensive restoration to the Grade II listed building, after it was saved from demolition in 1985. 🎶 The venue has seen performances from Elgar to the Rolling Stones!” the caption began before going on to reveal that the Prince of Wales also visited the Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service.

They have worked with young people from The Prince’s Trust for over twenty years and delivered the Team Programme. And it was Charles’ adorable interaction with many young people during the Morecambe visit which is incredibly moving.

(Image credit: Photo by Carl Recine - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

In the first of the pictures he can be seen beaming as he meets with crowds, with one young fan even raising his hand, perhaps hoping for a royal high five. Whilst the last picture shows the future King meeting an even younger fan and very gently shaking his hand.

These adorable shots not only showcase a wonderfully warm side to Charles, but mirror the personal approach often taken by the Duchess of Cambridge when she interacts with young people on both solo and joint engagements. This was something evident on her trip to Denmark earlier this year when, during an outing at Stenurten Forest Kindergarten, she was pictured supportively holding some of the children’s hands as they enjoyed time outdoors.

(Image credit: Future// Image 1: Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage via Getty // Image 2: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

Whilst the future Queen Consort was photographed crouching down to the floor in order to talk animatedly to children who'd turned out to see her and Prince William in Glasgow a few months later. Duchess Kate was also snapped beaming excitedly as she held a baby during a Roots of Empathy session during this same Scotland trip.

Her warmth shone through strongly in each of these sweet interactions and Charles’ delight at being able to meet and interact with young fans instead of remaining more strictly formal was similarly clear in Morecambe.

(Image credit: Photo by Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

Fans were also recently treated to a glimpse of a less-formal Prince Charles on granddad duty at the Jubilee celebrations. Here he showcased his bond with his youngest Cambridge grandchild, Prince Louis, who settled happily on the Prince of Wales' lap during the Platinum Pageant.

Despite having a huge set of responsibilities as the future King, it’s lovely to see Charles having these more candid and relaxed moments at events and engagements.