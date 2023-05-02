Prince George, Charlotte and Louis with King Charles as ‘adorable’ unseen snaps are aired in new documentary

'Adorable' unseen snaps of Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis with King Charles have been aired in a new documentary.

The Wales kids have been spotted with their granddad in a new TV documentary movie aired in the run up to the Kings' Coronation.

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis have been spotted with King Charles in a new TV documentary ahead of the King's Coronation.

In the never-seen-before snaps, the Wales youngsters are hanging out with their granddad King Charles as the story of how a prince became a king is told in an intimate portrait of HM King Charles, told in his own words from across the decades and featuring rare and unseen archive footage.

One of the images to be aired on BBC One documentary Charles R: The Making of a Monarch, is thought to have been taken in 2016 and shows Prince George is sat next to Charles at a table in the garden at what appears to be a garden picnic party.

The youngster, who is clutching a glass of orange juice is looking over to where Charles is pointing and sticking his tongue out whilst concentrating on what his grandfather is saying.

Prince George is wearing a navy t-shirt while Charles is dressed in a navy pinstripe suit.

Meanwhile, another image shows Princess Charlotte as a baby and Charles is keeping the youngster entertained outside in the garden by holding something up in the air for her to look at.

Charles is wearing the same pinstripe suit and Charlotte is dressed in a baby blue dress with white collar and it buttons down the back.

And a third image shows King Charles cuddling Prince Louis who is dressed in shorts and a white shirt.

And fans have gone wild over the images.

One fan wrote, "King Charles III with his grandchildren, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. The photos we needed are complete."

Another fan wrote, "King Charles and his grandbabies Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. You can clearly see how much he adores them and what a fun lovely grandpa he is."

And a third added, "The look of love...King Charles looks adored by Prince Louis..."

But some fans are disappointed that there are no images of Charles with his other grandchildren Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

One fan asked, "What about his other grandchildren ?!!!"

Charles R: The Making of a Monarch is available to watch on BBC iPlayer.