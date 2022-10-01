Kate Middleton reveals Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' cheeky responses to her engagement photos
The Wales' children all said the same thing when Kate Middleton showed them the pictures
During her first visit to Wales since inheriting the title of Princess of Wales (opens in new tab), Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) revealed her children's thoughts on her and Prince William (opens in new tab)'s engagement photos.
Prince William and Kate Middleton announced their engagement back in 2010 (opens in new tab), with accompanying photos showing the couple posing at Buckingham Palace. The country was enamoured with the fairytale-like story and the love for the couple has not wained since.
12 years on, Kate has revealed that the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, had a slightly different reaction to the photos.
Kate was chatting with royal fans earlier this week in Wales (opens in new tab) when a flag held by a member of the audience caught her eye. Swaying in the winds was a photo of the then newly engaged William and Kate, which she said not only brought back fun memories of her and William's budding relationship, but also of her three young children.
The interaction was caught on video and shared to Twitter. On spotting the photo, Kate said, "Oh my goodness, that's from our engagement! We always laugh about it. Even though we've been married for 11 years, we've been together for twice that, so it's extraordinary."
She then went onto reveal Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' hilarious reaction to the photo, "The kids look at the pictures and say, 'Mommy You look so young!"
The visit to Wales allowed Prince William and Kate Middleton to reflect on the early days of their marriage, as the pair lived on the Bodorgan Estate in Anglesey both before and after their wedding in 2011 (opens in new tab).
William has previously said the area holds a special place in their heart. He said, "This island has been our first home together, and it will always be an immensely special place for us both. Catherine and I look forward to returning again and again over the coming years with our family.
"I know that I speak for Catherine when I say that I have never in my life known somewhere as beautiful and as welcoming as Anglesey."
Kate echoed the sentiment, saying, "It's good to be back in Wales because that's where we lived before we had our family and everything, so it's been a really special day."
