The surprising properties Kate Middleton and Prince William have inherited from King Charles III

Following the death of the Queen (opens in new tab) and King Charles III's ascension to the throne, Prince William has inherited the Duchy of Cornwall and all the properties associated with it from his father, making him and Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) the biggest private landowners in Britain.

Prince William inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father and all the private land that comes with the title, making him the proud owner of some £1.2 billion worth of property

Some of his new acquisitions are unsurprising, but others are a bit more out of the box

It has been a whirlwind time for Prince William and Kate Middleton since King Charles III ascended to the throne; the pair have become the Prince and Princess of Wales (opens in new tab) and inherited the responsibility that comes with those titles, their children have started new schools (opens in new tab) and as parents they have had to coach their youngsters through loosing their beloved gam-gam.

Adding to this, William has also inherited the Duchy of Cornwall from his father, making him the biggest private landowner in Britain and adding the pressure of managing £1.2 billion worth of property to his already packed schedule.

As well as the expected castles and land, Prince William has inherited some more surprising acquisitions alongside his Duchy, including a garden centre in Devon.

(Image credit: Peter Titmuss/UCG/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery, originally established to serve the nearby estates, opened its doors to the public as a garden centre in 1975. As well as housing a vast selection of plants ready to be brought and planted by green-fingered visitors, a café boasting views of the River Fowey Valley and the 13th century remains of Restormel Castle, sits on the grounds.

Once visitors have explored the the walking trails and children's play area, a family-friendly attraction Prince George (opens in new tab), Princess Charlotte (opens in new tab) and Prince Louis (opens in new tab) are sure to enjoy, they can finish their visit with a stop in the centre's gift shop that was designed by the Queen Consort's sister, Annabel Elliot.

As well as The Duchy of Cornwall Nursery, other properties now in the possession of the Prince and Princess of Wales include King Charles' beloved Highgrove Estate (opens in new tab), which he bought in 1980 and previously lived in with Princess Diana (opens in new tab), Prince William and Prince Harry (opens in new tab).

So, Prince William is now his father's landlord which may make for some awkward family dinners.

(Image credit: David Goddard/Getty Images)

Another unique inheritance, built among the Duchy's 70,000 acres of land in Devon sits the the category C prison, Dartmoor. As reported by Hello!, the prison currently holds 640 prisoners and has previously held some of the UK's most dangerous criminals, including Frank Mitchell 'The Mad Axeman', who escaped with the help of Ronnie and Reggie Kray (opens in new tab) in 1955. That vase your grandparents left you isn't looking like such a 'unique' inheritance now is it?

Other unusual new properties in Prince William's portfolio include the Oval Cricket Ground in Kennington, the Isles of Scilly (opens in new tab), an island located off the Cornish coast, and Nansledan, a 540-acre housing development in Newquay which follows King Charles' vision of architecture and urban planning.

