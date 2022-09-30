Meghan Markle shares Archie’s heartwarming after pre-school ritual

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle revealed she and Archie hand out food and water kits to homeless people they see on the street on their way home from pre-school.

The Duchess of Sussex is teaching the youngster about manners and life differences.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are forever championing causes close to their hearts and it looks like they're involving their own children in some of their charitable work too.

Meghan and Harry are expected to spend more time with Archie and Lilibet after they returned home to the US after being in the UK with the Royal Family to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral.

Meghan, who is mum to son Archie (opens in new tab), four, and daughter Lilibet (opens in new tab), one, has revealed the sweet lengths she goes to educate son Archie on how people have different lives.

In an interview with The Cut, for the New York Times, she gave its reporter Allison P. Davis, an insight into her family routine - which includes a sweet heartwarming ritual on the school run.

Describing the car ride, Allison wrote, "If he [Archie] forgets to say please or thank you, Meghan reminds him of the manners that make the man."

She then added: "At a stoplight, she [Meghan] reaches into the trunk and produces a brand-new black backpack and hands it to her security detail to give to an unhoused man on the corner.

"They are teaching Archie that some people live in big houses, some in small, and that some are in between homes. They made kits to pass out with water and peanut-butter crackers and granola bars. 'I ate one!' Archie contributes."

Meghan also revealed that she attended a child's birthday party and speaking about the event, she recalled, "I was in a bouncy castle, and I saw this one-year-old inside. I was like, 'Where's your mom?' And this mom on the outside goes, 'Oh, hi! I'm here. I wasn't sure if I should come in."

According to Allison, Meghan then laughed before adding, "I was like, 'Do you need your child? Of course you can come in.'"

