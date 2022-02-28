We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince George takes after his father Prince William in the adorable way they both pout as they both pout at the rugby during a moment of anxious concentration.

Prince George and Prince William proved they are ‘like father like son’ during their rugby match debut appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their eldest son Prince George to the England v Wales Six Nations rugby match and were both spotted making the same adorable facial expression throughout the game.

The Duke of Cambridge and his eldest son have been likened to one another ever since Prince George, who is now eight, was born.

And after several months out of the spotlight, the royal youngster has stunned fans with how tall he has grown, and that’s not all, his likeness to his father the Duke of Cambridge has grown too.

Prince William who is patron of Wales Rugby Union and Kate Middleton went head to head as their teams, England and Wales faced each other in the Six Nations match. But it was Kate having recently been appointed as patron of the Rugby Football League and Rugby Football Union, replacing Prince Harry, who was victorious as England beat Wales 23-19.

However, Prince William and Prince George’s mannerisms had fans talking more than the score.

One fan wrote, “Cambridge Boys” and shared a snap of Prince George copying his father’s trait at the game and one of a young Prince Louis also copying the Cambridge face clench.

You can see the similarities below with the father and son pouting in the same way during the rugby match.

One fan commented, “Cute”

Meanwhile another fan thinks Louis pulled it off the best, they said, “Louis is the best. Goes beyond social decorum. Like “I am p****d. And I am showing it.” 😂😂😂”

Meanwhile, some fans have shared their concerns over George looking tired during his surprise appearance, having noted, “Prince George looked very tired this afternoon, dark circles under his eyes”

But it didn’t stop the likeness comments from flooding in. one fan wrote, “Yes, Prince George, future King… is looking more like Prince William as he ages…”

And a third royal fan added, “Prince George walks like Prince William. He has the same posture as William, I don’t know if that makes sense 😳”

Throughout the day Prince George was spotted smiling and sticking his tongue out in a cheeky manner like his sister Princess Charlotte notably did during a previous royal engagement.

You can watch a clip of the Cambridge’s arriving ahead of the rugby match in the video below…

Prince William, who is second in like to the throne in royal succession, showed his son, Prince George, third in line to the throne, the royal protocol and invited him to shake hands with the people they met.