Prince George sparks concerns among fans at Wimbledon for this uncomfortable formality

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince George sparked concern among Wimbledon fans for being forced to wear a suit and tie on the hottest day of the year - as he followed uncomfortable Royal box etiquette.

Prince George thrilled fans with his Wimbledon appearance but some sparked concern over his outfit.

The Cambridge youngster was suited and booted for his Wimbledon debut as he watched the Men's Finals alongside his parents.

This royal news (opens in new tab) comes after Prince George showed ‘first shoots of leadership’ at Jubilee as he mirrored proud dad Prince William (opens in new tab) .

Prince George has sparked concerns over his comfort while watching the Men's Final at Wimbledon (opens in new tab).

The youngster, who turns nine later this month, was pictured wearing a suit, shirt and tie as he took to the stands of centre court alongside his mother Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and father Prince William.

But with temperatures soaring to 29C - making it one of the hottest days of the year so far - some fans expressed their concerns over the young royal having to follow the Royal Box protocol when it comes to formal dressing.

One fan tweeted, "On the hottest day of the summer, why would you force a young boy to turn up in a suit and tie? Let him just be a young boy."

But another royal fan defended the decision, stating that the dress code was, "for anyone sitting in the Royal Box.. hence why Prince William had a jacket and tie on too."

The concerned fan explained, "I hear what your saying, but for a young royal? Surely if he was dressed smartly without a tie that would have been completely understandable and acceptable. Just a thought." (sic).

However, another fan praised the youngster for following the uncomfortable formalities.

Their tweet reads, "George did so well, having to wear tie and formal clothes! Bet he would have preferred shorts and T-shirt. Well done."

Another year, another incredible tournament here @WimbledonCongratulations to @DjokerNole on becoming Men’s singles Champion & to all the players who participated over the past two weeks. Last but not least, to the staff, team & community who make this special event happen 👏🎾 pic.twitter.com/VLIWkn8kPyJuly 10, 2022 See more

Meanwhile, other fans were delighted to see Prince George attend the sporting event which saw Novak Djokovic defeat Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to Novak it was a wonderful surprise to see Prince George at Wimbledon for the very first time! He is such a lovely little man and I'm sure he will talk about today to his friend a lot for a long time! Thank you for bringing him."

But Prince George's outfit wasn't the only thing that concerned onlookers - as many were disappointed with the swear word that came out of Nick Kyrgious' mouth.

Aussie tennis star dropped the F-bomb twice during the heated four-set game and was later fined almost $6000 for "audible obscenity"

And Prince George appeared to be unimpressed with the outburst.

(Image credit: Getty)

One fan pointed out, "It's just a shame he and other children present had to listen to a few foul mouthed rants though."

But despite the concerns, Prince George appeared to enjoy himself - and fans were delighted to see how thrilled he was holding the trophy.

Another fan added, "Beautiful moments. Congratulations. Prince George is so thrilled holding the cup. Wow."