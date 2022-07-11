Prince George sparks concerns among fans at Wimbledon for this uncomfortable formality

Prince George sparked concern among Wimbledon fans for being forced to wear a suit and tie on the hottest day of the year - as he followed uncomfortable Royal box etiquette.

Prince George has sparked concerns over his comfort while watching the Men's Final at Wimbledon (opens in new tab).

The youngster, who turns nine later this month, was pictured wearing a suit, shirt and tie as he took to the stands of centre court alongside his mother Kate Middleton (opens in new tab) and father Prince William.

But with temperatures soaring to 29C - making it one of the hottest days of the year so far - some fans expressed their concerns over the young royal having to follow the Royal Box protocol when it comes to formal dressing.

One fan tweeted, "On the hottest day of the summer, why would you force a young boy to turn up in a suit and tie? Let him just be a young boy."

But another royal fan defended the decision, stating that the dress code was, "for anyone sitting in the Royal Box.. hence why Prince William had a jacket and tie on too."

The concerned fan explained, "I hear what your saying, but for a young royal? Surely if he was dressed smartly without a tie that would have been completely understandable and acceptable. Just a thought." (sic).

However, another fan praised the youngster for following the uncomfortable formalities.

Their tweet reads, "George did so well, having to wear tie and formal clothes! Bet he would have preferred shorts and T-shirt. Well done."

Meanwhile, other fans were delighted to see Prince George attend the sporting event which saw Novak Djokovic defeat Australia's Nick Kyrgios 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) in the Wimbledon final on Sunday to win his 21st Grand Slam title.

One fan wrote, "Congratulations to Novak it was a wonderful surprise to see Prince George at Wimbledon for the very first time! He is such a lovely little man and I'm sure he will talk about today to his friend a lot for a long time! Thank you for bringing him."

But Prince George's outfit wasn't the only thing that concerned onlookers - as many were disappointed with the swear word that came out of Nick Kyrgious' mouth. 

Aussie tennis star dropped the F-bomb twice during the heated four-set game and was later fined almost $6000 for "audible obscenity" 

And Prince George appeared to be unimpressed with the outburst.

One fan pointed out, "It's just a shame he and other children present had to listen to a few foul mouthed rants though."

But despite the concerns, Prince George appeared to enjoy himself - and fans were delighted to see how thrilled he was holding the trophy.

Another fan added, "Beautiful moments. Congratulations. Prince George is so thrilled holding the cup. Wow."

