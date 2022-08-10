Prince Harry and Meghan Markle take action to protect Archie's 'Chick-Inn' as mountain lion roams close to home

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been warned to secure their home and Archie's beloved 'Chick-Inn' chicken coop after a wild mountain lion is spotted roaming close to their home.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are just five miles from the latest wild big cat sighting.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are expected to take steps to secure their $14.6 million Montecito mansion to stop a roaming mountain lion from attacking their beloved rescue chickens.

The Sussexes who have made LA their home (opens in new tab) since stepping back (opens in new tab) as senior working members of the royal family, gave fans a sneak peek into their garden - complete with Archie (opens in new tab)'s own 'Chick-Inn' Chicken coop on their bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview (opens in new tab) .

But with recent reports of a prowling mountain lion, Harry and Meghan are expected to be on lockdown.

The wild cat was spotted on outdoor security cameras just five miles from their home, walking down a driveway past bins and a parked car.

According to Mail Online, the Sussexes have been warned to protect their chickens as they are a potentially easy target for the predator.

Experts believe the lion has travelled down from the mountain to look for food and water amid the ongoing drought in California.

Executive Director of the Montecito Association Sharon Byrne said, "The fact we have security footage shows though that residents are taking this seriously as it was shot by a camera which is what we've been urging residents to install.

"We want all locals to secure their homes and secure their chicken coops and whatever other animals they may have."

Mrs Bryne continued, "Chickens can be a fast, easy source of food for hunting animals so they have to be safe and secure.

"We also urge residents to secure their garbage so animals can go rummaging around for scraps, to have night lighting, alarms, cameras and so on.

"Mountain lions are solitary creatures and ultimately, they don't want to be around people so we're hoping this one moves on by itself."

Reports of a mountain lion killing a human in California last surfaced back in 2004 when a 35-year-old man was mauled to death at Whiting Ranch Regional Park in Orange County.

But attacks have happened closer to home after a boy was attacked in 1992 in the Montecito area suffering 50 puncture wounds and needed 600 stitches.