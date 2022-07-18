Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's magic' on royal tour
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are claimed to have attributed royal tour success to 'Diana's magic'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were 'convinced' they had 'Princess Diana's Magic' on royal tour, according to royal biographer.
- Prince Harry and Meghan 'thought' they had 'Diana's magic' on royal tour, it's been claimed in a new book.
- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are said to have attributed their success to the late Princess Diana.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are understood to have put their Australian royal tour success down to 'Princess Diana's magic'.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex paid a visit Down Under back in 2018, when they embarked on a 16-day tour of Australia, with visits to New Zealand, Tonga and Fiji.
During this royal engagement, in which they reportedly had a secret double date (opens in new tab), the Sussexes visited several landmarks including Bondi Beach, the Sydney Opera House and attended the Invictus Games - to be met with a huge warm welcome from locals.
But it's understood that their successful tour sparked the idea that Prince Harry and Meghan could follow in his late mother's (opens in new tab) footsteps to become the public's favourite royals, in future engagements.
According to royal biographer Tom Bower (opens in new tab), who has written a new book called Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan felt they could take the monarchy to a new age.
Extracts serialised across The Times, Telegraph and The Sun newspapers, he writes, "The Sussexes had convinced themselves that their Australian success blessed them with Diana’s magic.
"Meghan could not understand that Diana had won the public's affection after years of work.
"Neither she nor Harry could grasp that emulating Diana required time, to weave a narrative and create a brand from which influence would flow."
Mr Bower claims the trip kicked off with big news with claims Meghan told some members of the royal family she was pregnant with their first child during Princess Eugenie's wedding reception in October that year.
News of the pregnancy was confirmed by Buckingham Palace who issued a statement which read, "Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that the Duchess is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019."
It continued, "Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public."
Further adding to the 'Princess Diana magic' which saw her gain huge support during her royal tour of the country back in 1983 alongside Prince Charles, Prince Harry is claimed to have told Meghan that she 'resembled' his late mother.
And Mr Bower added that Meghan also believed her "activism would enhance the brand" of the Sussexes to gain similar opportunities as Barack and Michelle Obama.
But in 2020 the couple announced they would be stepping back (opens in new tab) as working senior members of the royal family.
