Lilibet and Archie’s adorable names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle - and they're not mummy and daddy!

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to GoodTo. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lilibet and Archie’s adorable names for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were reportedly revealed by the proud parents last year.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a sweet insight into their life with their two children, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, in their 2021 Christmas card.

Archie and Lilibet are believed to have special names for their parents and they're not Mummy or Daddy.

This royal news comes as the Queen made a heart-warming surprise visit alongside Princess Anne.

Since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “stepped back” as senior members of The Firm, fans have only been treated to a few glimpses of their children, Archie and Lilibet. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their daughter in June 2021 and it’s understood that Prince Charles was “very emotional” when he got to meet her for the first time over the Jubilee weekend. Sadly, the couple didn’t attend any public Jubilee events with their kids, however Harry and Meghan did release a gorgeous photo of Lilibet to mark her 1st birthday.

This was only the second official photo of Lilibet to be shared by the Queen’s grandson and Duchess Meghan. The first was chosen for their Christmas card 2021 and it was here that the proud parents also supposedly shared Lilibet and Archie’s adorable names for Harry and Meghan…

A post shared by Alexi Lubomirski (@alexilubomirski) (opens in new tab) A photo posted by on

Taken by photographer Alexi Lubomirski, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s Christmas card photo last year featured a beaming Meghan holding a delighted-looking Lilibet gently in the air.

Sitting alongside them Harry had Archie perched on his lap to complete the joyful family moment. The photo was shared on social media, with Town & Country (opens in new tab) previously claiming that the final Christmas card featured a special message to recipients.

"Happy Holidays," the card reportedly declared. "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a ‘Mama’ and a ‘Papa’, and Lili made us a family."

(Image credit: Photo by Toby Melville/Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

This adorable message not only highlights how special the arrival of Lilibet was to Harry, Meghan and Archie, but also the sweet names the parents-of-two are known as. Whilst “Mummy/Mommy” and “Daddy” are perhaps more common, it seems that the Sussexes have opted to be called “Mama” and “Papa” instead.

This revelation gave a unique insight into the couple’s life as parents in their new LA home and it’s especially cute given how much consideration Harry and Meghan gave to Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana’s names.

When previously discussing their decision to call their non-profit foundation Archewell, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are understood to have revealed that the origins of the Greek word, “Arche”, inspired their son’s name too.

(Image credit: Photo by Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage via Getty)

As reported by Elle (opens in new tab), they declared, “Before Sussex Royal came the idea of "arche"—the Greek word meaning "source of action." We connected to this concept for the charitable organization we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son's name. To do something of meaning, to do something that matters.”

Meanwhile, Lilibet's meaning as a name has a heartfelt link to Her Majesty. As a child Queen Elizabeth was known as Lilibet to her close family, and later Prince Philip adopted this nickname for his wife too. When Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor’s birth was announced it was confirmed that her full name was a tribute to both the Queen and Princess Diana.