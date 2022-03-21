We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle once ‘snuck out’ of a royal tour to go on a secret double date – biography claims.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have ‘snuck out’ of an official engagement while taking part in a royal tour so that they could go on a secret double date.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took part in an Australian tour when its claimed they skipped part of a tour to have a "completely secret evening" with friends.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are said to have 'snuck out' of a royal tour in order to meet up with friends for a double date.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the UK back in March 2020 after officially stepping back as senior working members of the royal family and during their short-time as working royals the pair embarked on two royal tours.

One of which was to Australia and it’s during this action-packed trip that the Sussexes are understood to have ‘snuck away’ to enjoy a double date with friends.

Despite having packed in 26 official engagements in just 16 days, as they completed their royal tour of both Australia and New Zealand back in 2018, the couple, who just announced that Meghan was pregnant with son Archie, also stopped off at Fiji and Tonga.

But the Sussexes managed to squeeze in time for a ‘completely secret’ evening away from the spotlight as they reportedly ‘snuck away’ to enjoy a double date in Sydney.

According to biography Finding Freedom, they spent their time off with Meghan’s best friend Jessica Mulroney and her husband Ben, where they indulged in a luxury five-course dinner cooked by a private chef.

The book claims, “In Sydney to take on engagements and host the fourth Invictus Games, Harry and Meghan managed to sneak out for an evening off with Jessica and Ben Mulroney, the latter of whom was covering the Games for Canada’s CTV network.

“A real estate billionaire loaned them his home for an intimate and completely secret evening with a five-course meal prepared for a private chef.”

But after Meghan and Harry set up a new life for themselves in LA with their children, son Archie, two and daughter Lilibet Diana, eight months, royal tours are left to the likes of Prince William and Kate Middleton who are currently visiting Belize – the first stop on their Caribbean tour.

William and Kate have taken a tour of their cocoa plantation farm in southern Belize and spent time with the Garifuna community and experienced some of their traditions in Hopkins.

You can watch footage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Day One of their Australian tour back in 2018 in the video below…

Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been making their own public appearances in the US, their first public engagement was attending the New York’s One World Trade Centre in September last year followed by the Intrepid Gala.