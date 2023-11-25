Prince Harry reportedly believed King Charles did not want to ‘see his grandchildren anymore’ after evicting the family from Frogmore Cottage claims new royal book

After receiving the news that his family had been evicted from their UK home of Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry reportedly asked King Charles III if he had kicked them out because he did not want to ‘see his grandchildren anymore,’ a new royal book has claimed.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shocked the world when they stepped down as senior royals back in 2020 and moved their family across the Atlantic to settle down in Montecito in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles. But despite their departure, the family made a few visits back to the UK, staying in their home on the Windsor Estate, Frogmore Cottage.

The late Queen Elizabeth II gifted the couple the property on their wedding day and it served them well as they brought back their first child, Prince Archie, to spend his first days of life in the home.

Even after the couple's move to America, the home promised a safe space in the UK should they ever want to visit. So when they found out earlier this year that they had been evicted by King Charles III, it must have come as a massive shock but Prince Harry only had one heartbreaking question to ask his father when it came to them leaving the property.

In his new royal book Endgame, as per reports in The Mirror, royal author Omid Scobie claims that Harry saw the eviction as his dad cutting off contact with not only himself, but his two young children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Scobie writes that Harry asked his father, "You don't want to see your grandchildren anymore?," upon hearing about the eviction.

The heartbreaking question refers to the fact that, without Frogmore to stay in, Harry and Meghan no longer have a home in the UK and would have to rely on hotels or friends if they visit the country. With Harry's ongoing security battle in the UK courts and the couple's long-standing fear for their children's safety, relying on friends or hotels seems to be a no-go.

The released portion of the book does not include King Charles' response to Harry's question.

Omid Scobie's Endgame is set to be released on 28 November and reportedly features a whole host of scathing accusations against The Firm. The book's description on Amazon calls it "a penetrating investigation into the current state of the British monarchy".

It then goes on to say, "An unpopular king, a power-hungry heir to the throne, a queen willing to go to dangerous lengths to preserve her image, and a prince forced to start a new life after being betrayed by his own family."

