King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years'

King Charles pleaded with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William 'don't make my final years a misery' amid ongoing 'feud', Duke of Sussex reportedly claims in new memoir.

The Duke of Sussex is said to have spilled details of the alleged plea that is claimed to have taken place following a family meeting after Prince Philip's funeral.

King Charles is said to have pleaded with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry telling them 'don't make my final years a misery', according to extracts taken from the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare (opens in new tab).

The book, which is published on Tuesday, 10th January, reportedly details the meeting between King Charles and his two sons Prince William and Harry in April 2021 - after the funeral of Prince Philip (opens in new tab).

According to reports, Prince Harry described how the King, whose official title was Prince Charles at the time, stood between him and his brother William “looking up at our flushed faces” before telling them, “Please, boys,” Harry quotes his father as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

The extract was published in the Guardian (opens in new tab), who “amid stringent pre-launch security around the book, obtained a copy”.

(Image credit: Getty)

The bombshell book, which also details claims that Prince William 'knocked' Prince Harry 'to the floor' following an argument at Nottingham Cottage, is expected to push Charles to take 'drastic action' (opens in new tab) following its release.

Meanwhile, Huge sums of money raised through sold copies of Spare will go to charity (opens in new tab), Prince Harry confirmed.

And if you can't wait for the book release, you can tune in to see Prince Harry talk candidly about his memoir in a tell-all TV interview (opens in new tab) to air ahead of its release.

The trailer for the explosive 60 Minutes chat released last week, and some fans are already shocked by the claims.

While CBS is not available in the UK, clips from the programme are expected to be uploaded to the channel's Youtube and social media pages shortly after the interview airs.

The programme will also stream on Paramount +

