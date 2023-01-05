King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years'

The King is said to have issued the warning to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral, according to an extract from memoir Spare.

King Charles at Prince Philip's funeral split layout with Prince William and Harry at Prince Philip's funeral
(Image credit: Getty / Getty)
Selina Maycock
By Selina Maycock
published

King Charles pleaded with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William 'don't make my final years a misery' amid ongoing 'feud', Duke of Sussex reportedly claims in new memoir.

King Charles is said to have pleaded with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry telling them 'don't make my final years a misery', according to extracts taken from the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare (opens in new tab).

The book, which is published on Tuesday, 10th January, reportedly details the meeting between King Charles and his two sons Prince William and Harry in April 2021 - after the funeral of Prince Philip (opens in new tab).

According to reports, Prince Harry described how the King, whose official title was Prince Charles at the time, stood between him and his brother William “looking up at our flushed faces” before telling them, “Please, boys,” Harry quotes his father as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”

The extract was published in the Guardian (opens in new tab), who “amid stringent pre-launch security around the book, obtained a copy”.

King Charles walking behind Prince Philip's coffin

(Image credit: Getty)

The bombshell book, which also details claims that Prince William 'knocked' Prince Harry 'to the floor' following an argument at Nottingham Cottage, is expected to push Charles to take 'drastic action' (opens in new tab) following its release.

Meanwhile, Huge sums of money raised through sold copies of Spare will go to charity (opens in new tab), Prince Harry confirmed. 

And if you can't wait for the book release, you can tune in to see Prince Harry talk candidly about his memoir in a tell-all TV interview (opens in new tab) to air ahead of its release.

The trailer for the explosive 60 Minutes chat released last week, and some fans are already shocked by the claims.

One fan wrote, "It’s so wonderful to see a prince of the realm authentically and organically speaking his truth. Very moving. My left eye is dropping a single tear."

And another fan put, "He is a wreck. Very disturbing even to look at him. Very sad..."

While CBS is not available in the UK, clips from the programme are expected to be uploaded to the channel's Youtube and social media pages shortly after the interview airs. 

The programme will also stream on Paramount +

You can pre-order a copy of Spare from Amazon (opens in new tab), ahead of it's release.

Senior Entertainment Writer

Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories. 

