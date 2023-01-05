King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years'
The King is said to have issued the warning to both his sons at Prince Philip's funeral, according to an extract from memoir Spare.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
King Charles pleaded with his sons Prince Harry and Prince William 'don't make my final years a misery' amid ongoing 'feud', Duke of Sussex reportedly claims in new memoir.
- King Charles 'warned' sons Prince William and Harry to not make his 'final years a misery', according to reported claims in Harry's new memoir Spare.
- The Duke of Sussex is said to have spilled details of the alleged plea that is claimed to have taken place following a family meeting after Prince Philip's funeral.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as Harry & Meghan docuseries left the public feeling more sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
King Charles is said to have pleaded with his two sons Prince William and Prince Harry telling them 'don't make my final years a misery', according to extracts taken from the Duke of Sussex's upcoming memoir Spare (opens in new tab).
The book, which is published on Tuesday, 10th January, reportedly details the meeting between King Charles and his two sons Prince William and Harry in April 2021 - after the funeral of Prince Philip (opens in new tab).
According to reports, Prince Harry described how the King, whose official title was Prince Charles at the time, stood between him and his brother William “looking up at our flushed faces” before telling them, “Please, boys,” Harry quotes his father as saying. “Don’t make my final years a misery.”
The extract was published in the Guardian (opens in new tab), who “amid stringent pre-launch security around the book, obtained a copy”.
The bombshell book, which also details claims that Prince William 'knocked' Prince Harry 'to the floor' following an argument at Nottingham Cottage, is expected to push Charles to take 'drastic action' (opens in new tab) following its release.
Meanwhile, Huge sums of money raised through sold copies of Spare will go to charity (opens in new tab), Prince Harry confirmed.
And if you can't wait for the book release, you can tune in to see Prince Harry talk candidly about his memoir in a tell-all TV interview (opens in new tab) to air ahead of its release.
The trailer for the explosive 60 Minutes chat released last week, and some fans are already shocked by the claims.
One fan wrote, "It’s so wonderful to see a prince of the realm authentically and organically speaking his truth. Very moving. My left eye is dropping a single tear."
And another fan put, "He is a wreck. Very disturbing even to look at him. Very sad..."
While CBS is not available in the UK, clips from the programme are expected to be uploaded to the channel's Youtube and social media pages shortly after the interview airs.
The programme will also stream on Paramount +
You can pre-order a copy of Spare from Amazon (opens in new tab), ahead of it's release.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Who is on Loose Women today? The stars on today's panel
Who is on Loose Women today? This is who to expect on the panel...
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Energy bills explained: how to understand your bill and make sure it’s correct
If you feel like you need your energy bills explained to you, you're not alone - our energy expert breaks down exactly what your bill means and how to check if it's right
By Emma Lunn • Published
-
The hidden meaning behind King Charles’ Christmas speech suit
King Charles has taken notes from the late Queen who too understood the undeniable power of clothes
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
King Charles gives poignant nod to the Queen in first Christmas speech
In the first glimpse of King Charles' Christmas speech, an image shows him recording standing in St George’s Chapel, Windsor.
By Naomi Bartram • Published
-
King Charles’ security to be stepped up ahead of Christmas appearance after two 'egg attacks'
Royal security bosses are in talks to tighten security for the King ahead of Christmas at Sandringham.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Camilla Queen Consort's £267k ‘lucky’ jewels on her and King Charles’ Christmas card explained
Jewellery experts unpick Camilla Queen Consort's Christmas card jewellery choices
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Royal Family member who 'worked the hardest' in 2022 revealed - and it's NOT King Charles III
The most hard-working' royals have been revealed by official royal data.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
Kate Middleton's special new title that once belonged to Prince William
The Princess of Wales is set to be given a military honouring role for the monarch's first birthday celebrations as King.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
King Charles' 'bizarre' Christmas gifts he uses to prank staff
The monarch has a funny way of spreading festive cheer among his royal household, according to a former butler.
By Selina Maycock • Published
-
The 'strange' detail on King Charles' new bank notes has got all royal fans talking
King Charles' new bank notes have been revealed but fans have spotted that something is missing!
By Selina Maycock • Published