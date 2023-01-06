Prince Harry’s heartbreaking last words to the Queen revealed in Spare memoir
The Duke of Sussex is said to have revealed what he told his grandmother the Queen on the day she died in new memoir Spare.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
Prince Harry is understood to have revealed the heartbreaking final words he said to the Queen after she had died in his upcoming memoir Spare.
- Prince Harry is said to have whispered to the Queen that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would be with his late grandfather Prince Philip.
- The Duke of Sussex dashed to Balmoral to be at his grandmother's bedside but she sadly passed away before he arrived.
- This royal news (opens in new tab) comes as King Charles' heartbreaking plea to Prince Harry and William for his 'final years' (opens in new tab) is revealed.
Prince Harry has revealed the final words he whispered to his grandmother the Queen in his new memoir Spare, telling fans what he told her - albeit having arrived just hours after she passed away.
The late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on 8th September aged 96 (opens in new tab), with her daughter Princess Anne by her side (opens in new tab), the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla - now King Charles III and Queen's Consort - were also present while other members of the royal family including the Queen's other sons Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were on route to the castle's estate.
And in his upcoming controversial memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), which is being published on Tuesday 10th January, Prince Harry has revealed what was said to his grandmother the moment he arrived at Balmoral.
According to reports by PageSix (opens in new tab), it's claimed in the book Harry he told his late grandmother in a whisper that he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died at age 99, a year earlier.
Harry also writes in the book that he told her he “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end,” referencing her attendance at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that summer.
The Duke of Sussex continues, writing that he walked out of his late grandmother’s room at Balmoral in Scotland and called his wife Meghan Markle to let her know he arrived safely.
It's claimed that prince Harry has learned of his grandmother's death via the news and not from any family members or palace officials.
Both Prince Harry and Meghan had been in Germany promoting the Invictus Games at the time of the Queen's deteriorating health.
And the book has a lot of other revelations in store, with reports that Prince Harry claims brother Prince William 'knocked' him to the floor in an 'attack' (opens in new tab).
The book is available for pre-order ahead of it's release.
Selina is a Senior Entertainment Writer with more than 14 years of experience in newspapers and magazines. She currently looks after all things Entertainment for Goodto.com, Woman&Home, and My Imperfect Life. Before joining Future Publishing, Selina graduated from the University of Sheffield in 2006 with a degree in Journalism. She is fully NCTJ and NCE qualified and has 100wpm shorthand. When she's not interviewing celebrities you can find her exploring new countryside walking routes, catching up with friends over good food, or making memories.
-
-
Prince Harry claims King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born and told Diana 'my work is done'
Prince Harry claims his father dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Ginny & Georgia season 1 recap: Everything that happened in the first season ahead of the season 2 release
Ginny & Georgia season 1 recap: Season 2 of the hugely popular Netflix show lands any minute. Here's everything that went down during season 1.
By Lucy Wigley • Published
-
Prince Harry claims King Charles dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born and told Diana 'my work is done'
Prince Harry claims his father dubbed him the 'spare' when he was born
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry claims Prince William 'knocked' him to the ground in 'attack'
A leaked extract from Prince Harry's 'Spare' memoir alleges that he was 'knocked' to the ground by Prince William
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry’s heartfelt plea as he admits 'I want my father and brother back'
Prince Harry made a heartfelt confession about his father and brother
By Naomi Jamieson • Published
-
Prince Harry’s memoir isn’t just for the public and will ‘be a very unique document’ for his children to learn from, says memoir-writing expert
“I suspect he is just providing them with more information”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Harry & Meghan docuseries left the public feeling more sympathy for Prince William and Kate Middleton than Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
44% of people want Prince Harry’s title removed
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle release new Netflix docuseries ‘inspired by Nelson Mandela’
The royal couple produced the new 'Live to Lead' series
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Harry & Meghan crowned Netflix UK’s most-watched show of the year
4.5 million people watched the show in its first week on the platform
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
The real reason Prince William and Kate Middleton were mentioned in King Charles’ Christmas speech when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were not
The reported reason is quite a practical one
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published