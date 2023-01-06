Prince Harry’s heartbreaking last words to the Queen revealed in Spare memoir

Prince Harry is understood to have revealed the heartbreaking final words he said to the Queen after she had died in his upcoming memoir Spare.

Prince Harry is said to have whispered to the Queen that he "hoped she would be happy" and that she would be with his late grandfather Prince Philip.

The Duke of Sussex dashed to Balmoral to be at his grandmother's bedside but she sadly passed away before he arrived.

Prince Harry has revealed the final words he whispered to his grandmother the Queen in his new memoir Spare, telling fans what he told her - albeit having arrived just hours after she passed away.

The late monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, died on 8th September aged 96 (opens in new tab), with her daughter Princess Anne by her side (opens in new tab), the Queen's eldest son Prince Charles and Duchess Camilla - now King Charles III and Queen's Consort - were also present while other members of the royal family including the Queen's other sons Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were on route to the castle's estate.

And in his upcoming controversial memoir, Spare (opens in new tab), which is being published on Tuesday 10th January, Prince Harry has revealed what was said to his grandmother the moment he arrived at Balmoral.

According to reports by PageSix (opens in new tab), it's claimed in the book Harry he told his late grandmother in a whisper that he “hoped she would be happy” and that she would be with his grandfather, Prince Philip, who had died at age 99, a year earlier.

Harry also writes in the book that he told her he “admired her for having fulfilled her duties until the very end,” referencing her attendance at The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations that summer.

The Duke of Sussex continues, writing that he walked out of his late grandmother’s room at Balmoral in Scotland and called his wife Meghan Markle to let her know he arrived safely.

It's claimed that prince Harry has learned of his grandmother's death via the news and not from any family members or palace officials.

Both Prince Harry and Meghan had been in Germany promoting the Invictus Games at the time of the Queen's deteriorating health.

