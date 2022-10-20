Prince Harry loves this US fast food so much staff even 'know our order', Meghan Markle reveals

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Prince Harry loves this US fast food restaurant so much that Meghan Markle says staff 'know our order'.

Prince Harry can't resist ordering a US In-N-Out Burger when he needs a quick meal.

The Duchess of Sussex has revealed the burger joint is a favourite of her husbands.

Prince Harry can't resist eating at his local In-N-Out Burger so much so that his wife Meghan Markle has admitted 'they know our order'.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been giving fans a greater insight into their private lives after stepping back (opens in new tab) as senior working members of the royal family in 2020. And after Meghan revealed their very relatable evening routine (opens in new tab), she has spoken out about Prince Harry's favourite fast food in the US - and surprisingly it's not McDonald's - which has just launched potato waffles (opens in new tab).

As a youngster, it's no secret that Princess Diana used to sneak her sons Prince William and Prince Harry out of Kensington Palace to have a McDonalds on the High Street, but now he's older, Prince Harry has a taste for a different burger joint.

In an interview with Variety, Meghan revealed,"My husband’s favourite is In-N-Out. There’s one at the halfway point between L.A. and our neck of the woods. It’s really fun to go through the drive-thru and surprise them. They know our order.”

Prince Harry has even been known to tuck into a burger during a break from Polo at Cirencester Park In Gloucestershire, as he was once pictured stood ordering from the burger van alongside his bodyguard.

Diana's former chef, Darren McGrady, revealed in a 2020, reported in the Daily Mirror, that he was once told to cancel the lunch he was preparing so that she could take her boys to the burger chain.

"I remember the Princess came into the kitchen one day and said, 'Cancel lunch for the boys I'm taking them out, we're going to McDonald's,'" he reccalled.

"And I said, 'Oh my god your royal highness, I can do that, I can do burgers.'"

To this the chef said that the royal replied, "'No, it's the toy they want.'"

Meghan hasn't revealed their go-to order but we're intrigued. Maybe the menu items will be shared soon so we can rate their choices.