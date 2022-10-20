Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's evening routine is revealed by the Duchess and it's totally relatable

GoodTo newsletter Sign up to the GoodTo Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Meghan Markle just revealed her and Prince Harry's evening routine and it's totally relatable.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry rarely get chance to sit down and watch TV together in the evenings but when they do they prove they're just like us.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex struggle to find anything to watch on TV and spend their time endlessly scrolling.

Meghan Markle has revealed details of her and Prince Harry's evening routine and they're surprisingly totally relatable to most couples.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in LA (opens in new tab) with their two children, son Archie, four, and daughter Lilibet Diana (opens in new tab), one and like most parents their evenings are hectic but when they do get chance to sit down together it looks like they have the same struggles as us - finding something to watch on TV.

Meghan revealed in a new interview with Variety that she and Harry rarely turn on the TV but admitted when they do they don't actually end up watching anything.

She explained, "Once we've gotten the kids to bed, and I've played a little Wordle (opens in new tab), or done my 10 minutes of Duolingo [in hopes of refreshing her French, which she studied in high school]… After those two things, if we do turn on the TV, which is fairly rare, I think we're like most people, where you just do endless searching until you get tired of searching, you don't watch anything!" she said with a smile.

You'd expect the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to have the whole TV listings in the palm of their hands - whether it's Netflix subscriptions (opens in new tab) or another streaming service - they shouldn't have to worry about saving money on Netflix, Amazon Prime or Disney plus (opens in new tab).

Or maybe they're too spoilt for choice.

We all know the feeling when you just can't decide on what to watch - unless you're gripped by crime drama Jeffrey Dahmer and binge watch it to find out how he got caught (opens in new tab) or have been glued to all seven seasons of Married At First Sight and wondering who is still together from the show? (opens in new tab) there really are lots of shows to get in to this autumn.