Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a surprisingly casual food delivery at their wedding reception

On the day of their wedding reception, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) reportedly received a "huge" delivery of Pizza Express pizzas, a fact the pair have never confirmed or denied despite years long speculation around the food order.

Following Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018 (opens in new tab) , the couple reportedly received a "huge" delivery of pizzas at Frogmore cottage where their reception was being held.

, the couple reportedly received a "huge" delivery of pizzas at Frogmore cottage where their reception was being held. It has never been made clear why the delivery was needed and, despite their recent intimate projects sharing many new personal details, Harry and Meghan have never commented on the food order.

Royal weddings may be a rare occurrence, but when they do take place, the entire affair resembles something straight out of a fairytale. Despite what followed, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's 2018 nuptials were no different.

From Meghan's breathtaking bridal dress designed by Clare Waight Keller, to the awe-inspiring performance of Stand By Me by a gospel choir, the royal couple's wedding was planned to perfection and went off without a hitch - or did it?

Feeding the guests at any wedding is a hugely stressful element to the day but throw in the royal aspect and catering becomes an incredibly important and fanciful affair. At Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip's wedding, guests were reportedly served croquette of confit Windsor lamb with roasted vegetables and shallot jam.

The Prince and Princess of Wales chose a similarly gourmet menu, reportedly presenting attendees with Saddle of North Highland Mey Select organic lamb, Highgrove spring vegetables, English asparagus, Jersey Royal potatoes and sauce Windsor.

(Image credit: DOMINIC LIPINSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle served up a not dissimilar array of foods, treating their star-studded guests to seasonal canapes and Champagne, pea and mint risotto and ten-hour slow-roasted Windsor pork belly.

There was then a three-course dinner planned and prepared by Michelin-starred chef Clare Smyth for the couple's more intimate evening reception at Frogmore House. Royal journalists Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand wrote in their book, Finding Freedom, that the menu featured delicious dishes like "sage and onion roast chicken, aged for sixty-four days at Devon's Creedy Carver farm."

But despite the tasty sounding menu, it appears there was a last minute change to the food on offer.

(Image credit: DANNY LAWSON/AFP via Getty Images)

At the time of the wedding reception, Metro reported that a "huge" delivery of Pizza Express pizzas were delivered to the Windsor Castle estate, where Frogmore cottage is located, at 7pm. They reported that the order was believed to have fed Harry and Meghan's 200 closest friends and family as they danced until the early hours.

It has never been made clear exactly why the pizzas were deliverd. Some speculate there was an issue with the originally-planned catering while others believe they were ordered for the staff.

