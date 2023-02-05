Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects

In contrast to their previous two docuseries, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) are tipped to be planning more 'light hearted' fiction material for their upcoming Netflix projects.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have several Netflix series in the pipeline, all of which are focusing on more 'feel good' and 'fun' storylines.

Moving away from their previous work, the couple are said to be moving their attention towards 'light hearted' fictional material.

After the success of their hit Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to be moving away from non-fiction projects to instead make rom-coms for the streaming giant, according to reports in The Telegraph.

The newspaper reported that while Harry and Meghan have now decided to move away from creating content about themselves, the couple do plan to harness their experience as star-crossed lovers to make several "light-hearted," "fun," and "feel good" programmes.

The pair reportedly want to diversify their content and have several series currently in the pipeline. A source told the Telegraph, "There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom-coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes."

(Image credit: David Warren / Alamy Stock Photo)

In 2020, just weeks after they officially stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.

Their first series with the streaming platform, Harry & Meghan, was released in late 2022. The six-part docuseries focused entirely on the pair's romance and the struggles they faced with both the media and the Firm. Their second project, Live to Lead, also a documentary series, featured interviews with world leaders and personalities such as feminist Gloria Steinem and former New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

(Image credit: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

While their first two projects may have suggested the pair's desire to create hard-hitting programmes questioning the ways of the world, for dedicated royal fans, the move to rom-coms won't come as too much of a surprise.

Harry and Meghan have previously admitted to their love the rom-com genre with both the royals sharing their lifelong love of soppy films.

Talking to Vanity Fair, Meghan revealed that she had watched When Harry Met Sally... "a million times" and adored "all the Julia Roberts rom coms". Trying to decipher why she loves the romantic genre so much, she explained, "People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family."

Related articles: