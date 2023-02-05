Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving attention away from documentaries and towards ‘rom coms’ and ‘feel good’ programmes’ for upcoming Netflix projects
The couple are reportedly focusing on ‘fictional’ and ‘scripted’ content
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
-
- Sign up to our newsletter Newsletter
In contrast to their previous two docuseries, Prince Harry (opens in new tab) and Meghan Markle (opens in new tab) are tipped to be planning more 'light hearted' fiction material for their upcoming Netflix projects.
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reportedly have several Netflix series in the pipeline, all of which are focusing on more 'feel good' and 'fun' storylines.
- Moving away from their previous work, the couple are said to be moving their attention towards 'light hearted' fictional material.
- In other royal news (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare (opens in new tab).
After the success of their hit Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan (opens in new tab), Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are tipped to be moving away from non-fiction projects to instead make rom-coms for the streaming giant, according to reports in The Telegraph.
The newspaper reported that while Harry and Meghan have now decided to move away from creating content about themselves, the couple do plan to harness their experience as star-crossed lovers to make several "light-hearted," "fun," and "feel good" programmes.
The pair reportedly want to diversify their content and have several series currently in the pipeline. A source told the Telegraph, "There will be more of a heavy focus on fictional, scripted content. It will be rom-coms, feel good and light-hearted programmes."
In 2020, just weeks after they officially stepped down as senior royals and relocated to California, Harry and Meghan signed a multi-year deal with Netflix.
Their first series with the streaming platform, Harry & Meghan, was released in late 2022. The six-part docuseries focused entirely on the pair's romance and the struggles they faced with both the media and the Firm. Their second project, Live to Lead, also a documentary series, featured interviews with world leaders and personalities such as feminist Gloria Steinem and former New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
While their first two projects may have suggested the pair's desire to create hard-hitting programmes questioning the ways of the world, for dedicated royal fans, the move to rom-coms won't come as too much of a surprise.
Harry and Meghan have previously admitted to their love the rom-com genre with both the royals sharing their lifelong love of soppy films.
Talking to Vanity Fair, Meghan revealed that she had watched When Harry Met Sally... "a million times" and adored "all the Julia Roberts rom coms". Trying to decipher why she loves the romantic genre so much, she explained, "People love love. I’m not excluded in that sentiment. And our definition of love is really expansive: Partner love, self-love, the love of community and family."
Related articles:
- Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month (opens in new tab)
- Kate Middleton pays tribute to the Queen with sentimental earrings handcrafted by emerging Black female designer, Malaika Carr (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding (opens in new tab)
- Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author (opens in new tab)
- Prince Harry shares Archie and Lilibet's 'sibling rivalry' that has similar aspects to his and William's (opens in new tab)
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is royal news and entertainment writer for Goodto.com. She began her freelance journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with BBC Good Food and The Independent.
-
-
Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month
Meghan shut down the blog in 2017 after she started dating Prince Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Who is Austin Butler? The actor reveals he is 'getting rid' of his Elvis accent
Austin Butler has announced he is finally kicking the highly criticised 'Elvis voice'
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle sparks rumours she could relaunch her lifestyle blog ‘The Tig’ this month
Meghan shut down the blog in 2017 after she started dating Prince Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and the Royal Family ‘haven’t made progress’ in peace talks following release of memoir, Spare
“Despite everything that’s happened, Harry does want his family in his life”
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stood ‘apart’ but looked ‘confident’ at star-studded celebrity wedding
The pair were spotted at Ellen DeGeneres' vow renewal earlier this week
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Archie’s former nanny recalls first meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle: “I just felt so comfortable…it was just a normal home"
Lorren Khumalo was greeted by a bare-footed Harry
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Nelson Mandela’s granddaughter says she is ‘mortified’ that her words were ‘twisted’ and used against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Ndileka Mandela wants to set the record straight
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Prince Harry announces first public appearance since Spare release
The event has a star studded line up
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Harry & Meghan director wished to explore monarchy’s ‘historical issues’ but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wanted to tell ‘love story’, claims Liz Garbus
The director did not see eye to eye with the royals
By Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse • Published
-
Meghan Markle's 'broken promise' to the Queen revealed by royal author
The Duchess of Sussex is said to have made a 'promise' to the Queen during her very first meeting but later broke it, a new book claims.
By Selina Maycock • Published