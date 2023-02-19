Royal roles at King Charles’ coronation revealed including Kate Middleton and Prince Harry

Royals such as Kate Middleton and her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, will play major roles in King Charles' upcoming coronation.

King Charles’ coronation is set to be a huge moment in history, with the whole royal family gathering at Westminster Abbey to be a part of the ceremony.

We don’t know much about the plans just yet, but some details have already been reported about what royal fans can expect.

These include Camilla’s crown having a sweet tribute to the Queen, and the new coronation logo nodding to the late Queen and Prince Philip.

Buckingham Palace said in a statement, "The coronation will reflect the monarch’s role today and look towards the future, while being rooted in long standing traditions and pageantry.”

But what roles will the rest of the royals play? Here’s everything we know about the historic event…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince William and Kate Middleton



Prince William and Kate Middleton will play a big role in the King’s coronation as they are the future King and Queen themselves.

As the heir to the throne, the Prince of Wales will bend the knee and pledge his allegiance to his dad, as well as kissing his right cheek and touching the crown.

The Princess of Wales and children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will reportedly be dressed in beautiful, grand gowns.

Style expert Rosie Harte, who runs the TikTok channel The Royal Wardrobe, has also revealed Kate will wear a ‘small crown’ on the big day as she explained, "They're coronets which are little small crowns.

“Members of the Royal Family and members of the titled nobility such as Dukes and Duchesses will also get to wear them and the design of the coronet varies based on your rank and your relationship to the monarch."

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

It’s unclear whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will attend the King’s coronation.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be invited, but Harry isn't expected to play a special role if he does show up.

The Royal Family are understood to be “fully expecting” Harry and Meghan, but the couple wouldn’t be invited to appear on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

Ahead of flying to the UK, Harry is thought to want to talk to his father and brother, with a source telling the Mirror, “Harry has been very clear and his position hasn’t wavered – he isn’t going to come if he feels the atmosphere will be as toxic as it was during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and funeral.

“He’s said he wants to reconcile with his family and it’s their call, but so far nothing has changed.”

(Image credit: Getty)

Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis

As direct heirs to the throne, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are expected to play ‘prominent’ roles in the coronation.

"His [the King's] coronation is expected to be shorter and less expensive than his mother’s, and the new king wants the public to witness the experience just as they did his accession," Vanity Fair royal correspondent Katie Nicholl wrote in her new book, New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown.

"The ceremony will likely highlight the line of succession, with William, Kate, and their children featured more prominently than other members of the family."

George will be dressed in a lavish outfit, while Princess Charlotte could even wear a small tiara called a coronet for the occasion. Some royal fans are speculating the royal will wear the crown the late Queen wore to her father's coronation aged 10.