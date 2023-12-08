Prince Harry reveals heartbreaking reason why Archie and Lilibet ‘cannot feel at home’ in the UK

Prince Harry has shared the heartbreaking reason why Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet 'cannot feel at home' in the UK.

Often families relocate from the birthplace of their children, whether it's through work opportunities after securing 15 hours of free childcare or moving home to be closer to elderly relatives, but whatever the reason parents will always try to make their kids feel at home.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex quit the UK in 2020 to start a new life for themselves living in LA after stepping back as senior working members of the royal family - a move that has since caused tensions between the Sussexes and King Charles and Prince William.

The couple have been wanting to bring son Prince Archie, four, and Princess Lilibet, two over to the UK but since any royal protection they were entitled to as a family was removed following their decision to step back, Prince Harry has had to foot the bill for his security and has therefore been reluctant to bring his two children across to the UK due to his fears over their safety.

In a statement from Prince Harry, which was read out in the High Court on Thursday, Hello! reports, the Duke said, "It was with great sadness for both of us that my wife and I felt forced to step back from this role and leave the country in 2020.

"The UK is my home. The UK is central to the heritage of my children and a place I want them to feel at home as much as where they live at the moment in the US. That cannot happen if it’s not possible to keep them safe when they are on UK soil."

He added, "I cannot put my wife in danger like that and, given my experiences in life, I am reluctant to unnecessarily put myself in harm's way too."

The statement was read out by his barrister Shaheed Fatima KC, for his legal challenge against the Home Office over a change to his security arrangements when visiting the UK. The Duke brought a legal challenge against the Home Office over the February 2020 decision of the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures (Ravec), after he was told he would no longer be given the 'same degree' of publicly funded security since quitting the Firm.

It's reported that the Government believes Harry's claim should be dismissed, arguing that the Home Office's Ravec, was entitled to conclude that the protection be "bespoke" and considered on a 'case-by-case' basis.

The hearing has concluded and Prince Harry must now wait for the judge's ruling.

